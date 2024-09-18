Folks, I am not a Muslim, not even an Arab. But it’s more than just a breaking heart in reading these kind of news again and again and again. I am angry… and mad at the Muslim/Arab themselves. Such level of naivety and incompetency is astonishing given all these years of “experience” with the Jews and the West!

The story of “two sons of Hamas” (Suheib Yousef and Mosab Hassan Yousef) does not tell all but a big hole in Arab/Muslim weakness. The “master key” of this “operation,” if you like, is this “Mosab Hassan Yousef” turns Catholic instead of becoming a perfect “Jew!” Work it out yourselves folks!

Don’t forget what Dr Mahathir Mohamed, the former PM of Malaysia, a devoted Muslim once observed and concluded:

I have been paying attention closely to the Middle East for decades as an researcher in IR. There has always been element of inside job/traitors in every blow the Chosen rats have inflicted on Iran/ Hezbollah, Syria, Iraq ... except the Houthis… so far!

If you happen to be a Muslim/Arab or an Iranian, you should and must continue to dig deeper on every “Jewish operation” inside your territory! Scratch them hard to find the truth, even painful truth and learn. Particularly the “presidential Helicopter Crash” and the “execution of Ismail Haniyeh.” Don’t let these two incidents go into memory hole!

I learned this kind of betrayal during the Vietnam War and even after 1975 personally. I can say “been there done that.” Expect the unexpected and think of the unthinkable! That’s all I can say!

It appears that Muslim/Arab they don't know who and what kind of their enemy really and truly are! As Muslims, they must have read at least certain parts of the Jewish fictional books. These Jews are “devoted” baby killers and genocidal ideologues! They stop at nothing even murdering their own!

And worst of all, IMHO according to what I have seen, Muslim/Arab don't even know about themselves. They don't understand their own strength and their own weakness, let alone their own flaws. That explains why they have not learnt and have not been able to “fix the holes” at all! Let alone wining despite the proven fact that Muslim/Arab have everything the Jews do not… And the Jews are neither powerful nor smart at all.

The Yahweh Chosen rat terrorist state is a stolen land from Palestinians. It situates right in the middle of all Arab and mostly Muslim. The life of this stolen land and its genocidal terrorists is completely dependent on the Seppo of A and the West! And both the Seppo of A and the West as a whole are NOT super beings, particularly at this juncture of 21 century where the whole West has been in deep shit of its own!

The Axis of Resistance alone can “assist” the Palestinian Resistance to wipe out the Yahweh chosen rats anytime and in short time. Of course the Seppo of A will intervene and defend the Chosen rats…but will not be in a “all in” mode of action, so to speak. Thus if the Axis of Resistance go “all-in” then the Chosen Rats Genocide State will be over by the time the Seppo of A and the West could inflict “fatal blow” on the Axis of Resistance! Not to mention that during this “dignity retrieve” operation, the Axis of Resistance can keep the Seppo of A and the West “busy” around the world!

I have no illusion that the price for such operation will be huge! But it will be well worth it! The whole world, especially the West later will appreciate and recognize that they eternally owe the Axis of Resistance a “great debt” for getting rid of such cancer!

And even Jews later will recognize such favor because the fall of the Jewish terrorist genocidal state in turn will help them to begin or to speed up “a process of de-judaification” in order to come back to Humanity as Gilad Atzmon rightly and wisely concludes:

“As dramatic as it may sound, a process of de-judaification must take place before Israelis can adopt any universal modern notion of civil life.”

I know, it easier said than done in an armchair position like mine at the moment! So I digress and keep my mouth shut… for the time being!

But…But…However…I want to say the last point!

The most stupid .. no I must say for the record, the deadliest stupidity, not just mistake / error the Arab/Muslim have made so far is, despite all evidences in the past and present, they still believe that they can make deal/negotiation with the Jews… and that finally they can live in peace with mutually respect with the Jews! You could make such “deal” with the West, but don’t ever forget, the West has been controlled completely by the Jews!

That’s all folks! I need to get all out of my chest. And I did.

As always, the last word is yours!