Yemen- 70 Israeli and American special forces ambushed & slaughtered by Houthis!

Folks, if this was true with all the details as Col. Douglas Macgregor said, that means beyond any doubt that the chosen rats have got the Seppos by the ball and dragged them into this atrocity ... But somehow the Seppos seemed to do it half-way just like in the Bay of Pigs! My guess is either the Seppos did it reluctantly or did not really have the resources!

Thus, either ways, the Axis of Resistance must act swiftly and divisively to stop the Palestine Genocide, to save themselves and the Western world particularly the Jewish-A from the chosen rats cancer by ending the Israel Project. The chosen rats obviously must have been in desperate situation. That explains their posturing as “powerful!”

That’s said. However, I doubt the “details” of Putin-Russia’s intel-assistance was true at all.