If someone called him/herself your friend, who never gives you any constructive criticism, he/she is not your friend but your true deadly enemy.

On the coming 21st anniversary of the 911, for which Muslims as a whole have been blamed, demonized, and assaulted ever since. By now we, all informed people, have already known who did 911: It's the works of the Jewish controlled Cabal which was directly carried out by the governments of Israel, the US-led Five Eyes, and Arab Saudi. That's said, IMHO, the Muslim world, especially the Arab Muslims ought to bear part of the blame. If someone called him/herself your friend, who never gives you any constructive criticism, he/she is not your friend but your true deadly enemy.

Below is an excerpt from the opening speech by former Malaysian PM, Dr Mahathir Mohamed:

Dr. Mahathir Mohamad opens the 9/11 Revisited Conference in Kuala Lumpur 19th November 2012

Distinguished guests,

Ladies and gentlemen,

1. ‘Perdana Global Peace Foundation’ would like to welcome presenters, participants and all present to this extremely important forum on an issue that affects the whole world. The purpose of this forum is nothing less than the search for truth on an event that has serious consequences for us all.

2. The ‘Perdana Global Peace foundation’ is doing the unthinkable. It is going to seek the truth about the destruction of the twin world trade centre buildings in New York on 9/11 i.e. on 11th September 2001.

3. The immediate reaction to this unprecedented aerial attack in America was that it was the work of Muslim terrorists. The al-Qaeda is especially identified as the organisation behind this act. As a result president bush wanted to go on a crusade against Muslims. He later withdrew that statement. But in fact his subsequent acts against Muslims reflected this mindset. He attacked two Muslims countries, Afghanistan and Iraq, killing their people and destroying these two countries, destabilising them and arresting their progress, even after knowing that the hijackers were not afghans or Iraqis.

4. The whole Muslim world became suspect. The Muslims are distrusted, subjected to humiliating discrimination and detained without trial and tortured at will for years in camps situated outside the jurisdiction of us laws – in Guantanamo, Cuba for example and in Iraq. Others were flown to countries where torture was practiced so they could be tortured and not break us laws. Then the US actually passed a law legalising torture, a retrogressive act most unworthy of its claims as leader of modern civilization.

5. But the us & Europe are even now paranoid that another similar attack might take place. Security measures and laws have been tightened. All of them were clearly directed against Muslims. Muslim airline passengers have been subjected to humiliating searches. Shoes have to be taken off for examination, toothpaste and hair creams and liquid cosmetics confiscated. Machines are developed to scan the whole body and at the slightest suspicion passengers were hauled off for questioning and detention.

6. The fact that Muslims have been more busy killing each other rather than Americans or Europeans has not changed the attitudes of the Europeans. Perhaps it is because they feel guilty and expect revenge for the injustices perpetrated by them that they fear Muslims, any Muslim. And more than a decade since 9/11, they are still obsessed with their own security, to the detriment of the security of other people.

7. The official explanation for the destruction of the twin towers is still about an attack by suicidal Muslim extremists. But even among Americans this explanation is beginning to wear thin and to be questioned. In fact, certain American groups have thoroughly analysed various aspects of the attack and destruction of the twin towers, the pentagon building and the reported crash in Pennsylvania. And their investigations reveal many aspects of the attack which cannot be explained by attributing them to attacks by terrorists, Muslim or non-Muslim.

8. Some of these Americans and many other prominent people have been invited by the ‘Perdana Global Peace Foundation’ to give their views on 9/11. These people have no axe to grind. They are only interested in seeking the truth. The truth is important because 9/11 has triggered attacks on Muslim countries and people in which hundreds of thousands have been killed and their countries devastated by the ‘shock and awe’ wars.

9. I have thought a lot about 9/11. I have seen pictures and video clips of the attacks. I have heard the narrators give their opinions regarding the attacks. But to this i would like to add my own opinion based on my observation of the Arabs at peace and at war.

10. The Arabs may have been great warriors in the past but after they fell under western rule they seem to have lost their prowess in wars. In their wars against Israel they were so inept that they have never won a single battle, even when their forces far outnumbered the Israelis. In the years immediately after the formation of the state of Israel, the combined armies of Egypt, Jordan and Syria were defeated by smaller Israeli forces. The Arabs never seem to be able to plan or strategise and certainly their execution of battle plans are just plain bad.

11. They are not a disciplined people and this lack of discipline shows everywhere. And they cannot keep anything secret. Someone would leak whatever plan they may have worked out. For money there are Arabs who are prepared to reveal the hiding places of their leaders.

12. The attacks on 9/11 involved very complex elements which needed detailed planning, precise timings and disciplined execution.

13. There has never been (and will never be) a hijacking of four large aircrafts simultaneously. Yet this was what was supposed to have happened. At apparently the same time the hijackers took command of four aircrafts while flying in different airspace in different directions.

14. We cannot know whether the hijackers carried arms but there has been no report of guns in the debris of all the four aircrafts. How they could overwhelm the whole crew and take control of four aircrafts at about the same time is a mystery.

15. Then the hijackers were supposed to make the aircrafts change course and fly to the four places. Pilots who realised they were going to die anyhow would have tried to steer away from the towers when it was obvious they were going to crash into them. It would not need much change of direction to miss the towers. But the planes hit the towers squarely, bursting into flames apparently due to the fuel they carried.

16. Maybe the hijackers were actually flying the aircrafts. But we are told they had only trained with small aircrafts. How did they know how to navigate the huge aircrafts so perfectly after changing course. And time was the essence. If the second plane was delayed, the ground control would have detected that there was something wrong with the second, third and fourth planes.

17. I can imagine trained operatives like those in the CIA or Mossad planning and executing this complex operation but i cannot imagine an Arab like Osama bin laden planning and directing this sophisticated aerial attack from some remote place in Afghanistan. They would need an airport control tower with sophisticated instruments to do this. And they would need to be near enough to observe the flights and give instructions.

18. The planning alone would have been extremely complex. Lots of data would have to be collected a long time earlier. The pilots had to be trained for very many years before they could fly and navigate the commercial aircrafts.

19. The hijackers needed to take over the four aircrafts at about the same time while in flight. The aircrafts to be hijacked must be well selected so as not to be too far from the targets. The aircrafts had to be diverted at the right time for each to reach their targets at about the same time.

20. All these would require a lot of detailed planning from deciding which planes should be hijacked, to the number of hijackers for each plane, to the different roles of the hijackers to control the passengers and seize control of the aircrafts from the pilots, to the change in the flight plan, to the routes to be taken, to forcing the pilots to take the new routes or for the hijackers to take over the piloting of the planes etc etc.

21. Hijacking one aircraft is difficult enough. But hijacking four aircrafts and flying them so as to hit the targets at about the same time is an impossible task for amateurs. Even professionals would find it difficult to do. Yet four aircrafts crashed at about the same time.

22. I apologise to the Arabs but planning and executing of these complex operations are not something that they can do well. They are brave and they are willing to die for their beliefs. But they are not like the American marines who planned and carried out the assassination of Osama bin laden. Their planning included the disposal of the body of their victim. And they were “brilliant”. This is something that they were trained for years to do.

23. If the Arabs were to undertake such training it would soon become known to the CIA or Mossad and they would ensure that the whole operation be aborted.

24. But the fact remains that four planes were hijacked and they all crashed on their targets. If the hijackers could not be Arabs, than who were the “brilliant” hijackers. Clearly there is a need to know, for the event changed the world, making it insecure for everyone, and launching a clash of civilizations as predicted by Huntington.

25. I may be wrong of course but this forum will hopefully reveal the truth behind the events of 9/11. The pearl harbour attacks forced the us to join the second world war. I don’t think the Arabs planned to force the us to go to war against the Muslim world. But 9/11 did just what pearl harbour did, launch a horrific war which killed hundreds of thousands of Muslims, devastated Iraq and Afghanistan, and made Muslims the universal enemies of the whole world. Someone obviously gained from this.

26. Find the beneficiaries and i believe you will find the real terrorists.

Ladies and gentlemen,

27. This conference is about finding the truth regarding the world-shaking events of 9/11. Attempts will be made to blackout reports on the talks and discussions here. They will be made by the very protagonists of free speech and the free press. But the alternative media will frustrate them and shed light on the events.

28. The majority will probably conclude that the revelations by the speakers are preposterous. But a substantial number will believe or at least rethink their views of the events.

29. As I said earlier 9/11 had resulted in the deaths of hundreds of thousands of Iraqis and afghans, as well as a few thousand us and British soldiers. It has devastated two Muslim countries and destabilised them with fratricidal wars which promise to last a very long time. It has divided the world into Muslim and non-Muslim, and sowed the seeds of suspicion and hatred between them. It has undermined the security of nations everywhere, forcing them to spend trillions of dollars on security measures. Yet the threat remains, not so much from alleged terrorists as from the powerful states and their crusade to change the world.

30. Truly 9/11 is the worst man-made disaster for the world since the end of the last world war.

31. For that reason alone, it is important that we seek the truth, because when truth is revealed than we can really prepare to protect and secure ourselves.

32. Finally, i would like to thank all the speakers for coming all the way to speak at this forum. Their dedication to finding the truth is laudable.

33. I would also like to thank those present for the support and their willingness to hear the views of the speakers despite the likelihood of their being shocked and disgusted with the behaviour of those in whom we place our trust to create a better world for humanity.

34. Now it is with great expectations that i declare this conference on seeking the truths about 9/11 open.

I thank you.

Tun Dr. Mahathir Mohamad 19th November 2012