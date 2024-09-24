Governments a Wants YOU To Be Scared And Live as their Guinea Pig, Lab Rats, Not As Human Being

Governments and the Power-that-should-not-be have been constantly training you to be scared, to obey, to walk and work with your head down, and bow down to their thugs and goons, and to be indifferent to your fellow human being. In short, governments and their corporatists want us to kill our own humanity.

The Dark Knight (2008), Humanity Defeats The Evil Joker

First, let’s talk about the famous movie, The Dark Knight (2008), in which The Joker, the force of Evil imposed his social experiment on the people of Gotham with sure expectation that he will win big over the fearful people he despises.

I know, most of you if not all, saw this movie. But let me make a short cut just to the chase in case some of our readers did not see the movie (Gosh.. I am talking as if I had thousands of readers!)

Anyway, as the Gotham city is in panic and chaos, the Joker sets up two evacuation ferries, one carrying civilians and the other prisoners. Both ferries are programmed to explode at midnight unless one group turns the bomb switch to kill the other before the other turn their bomb switch first. To the Joker's disbelief, disappointment, and anger, the passengers refuse to kill one another. Even a convicted criminal refuses to kill other innocent fellow human beings in order to live.

His evil “social experiment” fails miserably? How? Why?

Because by killing other innocent in order to live, they kill their own humanity, Their body of human animal lives, but their human soul, their human-being spirit dies!

The Human Being and Its Highest Values

But that not just in movie. This is the highest value that this human species has set up in order to live up higher as “human being” and teach their offspring to carry on this value to be human being against falling back to wild beast animal jungle life. This is highest standard has been passed for thousands of years.

This is the highest standard we human being use to judge our fellow human being, and the standard that define the true human being and who we are!

Human history has recorded plenty of human action in preserving such values.

We read, listen, and watch the story of the Titanic with tears and admiration for those who accept being drowned with equanimity to let women and children survive. We often hear news somewhere that someone died in rescuing someone else ‘s children on some beach or river or in house fire somewhere.

Those non-Palestinians like the late Rachel Corrie, who have given their lives to stay in Palestine and stand with Palestinian’s struggle have proved beyond any doubt that such highest value will never be taken away or destroyed by whatever evil force, let alone the Jews!

Judaism, Hebrew Bible, Talmud and the Jewishness

For the records and per Hebrew Bible, only Judaism and Jews cherish the goal of murdering other human beings, especially children (sacrifice) in order to fulfill their religious duty and to take all and to live against everyone else!

The Current Gaza Genocide and the Nuclear War Threat Hoax vs Our Humane Values

Ever since the real plan of genocide of Palestinian was exposed, the “prospect” of a Nuclear World War Three has been constantly exploited to fearmonger people that the world should not risk such Nuclear War that could destroy the whole world in order to save just two million Palestinians! Let them be genocided! That’s how this human species has fallen down and backward!

The highest humane value of all is we would accept to die for our Humanity to live. We die physically, but the spirit of humanity, the soul of human being must live intact. Otherwise we just fall back to live as monster, as wild beast without humane values.

As human being we must rescue Palestinian even if the risk of such Nuclear War were true, except it is NOT. But as human being we’d rather die with the victims in rescuing them rather than let them be murdered so that we can live… cowardly!

That’s why I praise Kim Iversen for her stand on this choice of human being values!

Only Talmud Judaism teaches to kill others and take everything from others to live. We are not Jews! We are human being. Thus we must stand against such evil anti-humanity Jewishness. We must rescue Palestinians, otherwise we kill our humanity and we will fall down and back to be monster wild beast like the Jews!

People of the Two Ferries Overcame Fear and Didn't Let The Joker Win.

We Humanity Won’t Let The Jews Win

That’s strictly me folks. The last word is yours.