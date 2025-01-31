Dogs/Thugs crack this and see what you have been looking for so hard and so long!

-----BEGIN PGP MESSAGE-----

Version: GnuPG v1

hQIMA+4i2hFWYCsAARAAkQ5274oUqFTaZAgxmRJjTWq7ki7YMo4Tv5uWwqPoeqOz

KA1FkJCWA9JV/yNTDV5wsn8c2flC6jCXbtFjbNeSdutqFwnLaToWvKwdjd1DkhzE

DK60iYrmyAxUsMC/4/JMkrOGSwhG/K8Xs9t/AS19jJN4tFwgDeEyS+Uok3yGS8sj

a7Yu7VYyNUsYqNuIl/BeHl5krPjDtnLXi9//FeTKM+OOmDtNbtu4g66v/L5oAuYF

B/X9EdRqH+nwPI7yJn+q1bS9MyujW8uc+E3m22hs1UflPVhdAjRbzeBpX2Ri+PdW

kjX0M1Fm+4nw+O212J5NaplPnnd3PyXERc+7UEsiBeawQuu+R5EKvBNbMPLHsa6k

hDfsr+K7tniKfjN5Z0T6nQKcumCg2KSYHiKR+G88Qm9mHpmb6lkVUg87RWfWwpHp

Hdm1D1LtVzNTce1guDBP3L9s64MBvpPQQDM1GCLPspgNtImO4KbshG7v3bAIA/mY

0HPt3SIWIluTjmMssnB0COcfZjHtmyTllA3KEDFDBOoThRpBhk+ayq/wPSGurLK6

e8nMmQKnsNQrJcp5vgbU9npI9OQjyzDrCIcEYN/GY+NpFPkOauqijvelF9nfFA7/

J20+VxiNkRRA4fTs/F66MgDlfWxqk2vRBrl5rR3L9gSlHr297i/cyMqzzswIBvLS

6QEy6d+pSVMNpRailIKwjlMMM51nMxAqEsuB8Z6G7y7f4zrMoNsPJDj4k7Hcwir3

QP28FvBzc0ZI6x/NYcInv3+a00DyptJAy8bt/3HfKg1OEwQ1N6EDJ4tEfuWbJhRP

K9WsEO5aopOyWT8dfE6vN4tDpcJKZDUj/7SYP7C33y/n2ubb4cw6Svy6L1apYHlb

qE+Ga/fYZjjf2OBbsMuEVRsgpd39S7DddeJWHeGSOoIXuyav3nYYjzb0rN7EqrlJ

zOPgebcOzwp68Ut7pL2JWWLtR9BQBwa10xMkOFguJcFNgupcZa9bn8W0QL/msUxz

jxHwEBUMCvVGty0r/yMkae9odTouBKALXn4F6xTNTbelOBi9CjUDzr8aXysgEZAR

tNRpOk+MukUOJzGChIjHRIZJOEpYKdx3Io6x0NrqeF2V0urZeRQNXB0TjybA4M/C

M7MUXzXOhiX7JBEpyQH8zzSlofLxFKO5W7Wr0El4ojboEuZrEhPpMKU/VSapBUKs

yu8SbudcqHG7dKRGpzY6OPx1vF9RWrr8dnQGBDsNHw5V3VBM3i8XkZcBfn1Hu1bZ

mUeP2tTgf4cao8M0euktTkELJi+rUK3neaf3/t1JBGoRRdaIq9sn2favhHkcNlvX

zJGyRrrnqlTJyNH0DUmLoxCxbyxm38domXV83THoKxAmwNoNM81lbtCDwWn2rbSu

oVflCSRS7oYW/vHlB07IMa2+o+xYYLHq1fJfUsihko78TeS45lSfJnnpbRs+oPBD

xL+znPkvBCT6bfCj0ImrWBLLdvVskWfcL4r6rl58mXk1MKaVDQwnmmrHf/xKAsCW

UyegJNegm49eD1ZY04pHsWhNHWAaW3VLvE0Q1MD70UBFtXvHw/oMoT/7b9LQbssK

HHGOzeTZjRLp1oNm8JQbK8Oxpr9HOd1YtMcWU97FrHB91JR71NTnlwfZk7Id87cd

0XGD3IlUbFuCSncxm6lkGxjsoHBnET8zpmBR3Iy9MlXT8AdsMUd5qpM3I3C+pvgs

++M3uFe26LWeDBudbLQ36RQmaF9zWWtesLCMGREAyFQmOOaTnUQc/wOz/wG2SzXd

4T3YXhLqjpA0WUgGqe6mpKq8OQYqEalRU+LF4FvX2SK8q/QUJ4dEIY30pB19zIZx

oVLhQVoMlEhN3o2TGNWFjq60Pz+Nx/tTYGW9ANTDs3c9Ohk1w9pPgW11I96cNJ9K

9sBhB54B07xssMqjHg==

=oP+Q

-----END PGP MESSAGE-----

My apology to all my 4,000,000 readers :-) :-) :-) who are not being dehumanized and still live a life of true human being. Please ignore this message.

Those thugs and sniffing dogs will definitely try hard to crack this message to find out the very important “info” about which they have been spending a huge effort and resources… just to “know” :-) :-) :-)

… Well, given the fact that I am a very well known Substacker with 4,000,000 readers… I do mean a huge effort and resources that one can think of e.g young Viets, Hindustans, Jews, Thais, White, Yellow, Brown, Black etc… driving around my neighborhood 24/7 with drones at night. Oh! even some young white tramps with some tiny of “knowledge of nothing” (who do not even deserve to be my students… Lol) have been mobilized to “approach” me…when physical harassment and intimidation do not work on me including sending drones to my backyard at night!

In case you still a statist dreamer… All are perfectly “legal and lawful” by Western human-plight-demoncracy standards, especially in the Five Eyes like “Oddtralia”

Remember this? Right above my head at close-range… and I was quivering with (fill the blank for me, please)

It’s just a tip of an iceberg! Welcome to the “arse end of the world”. After all, Paul Keating was and is still right about this! Except Paul did not say ( or rather did not dare to say) that this arse end has been jewed! Lol!

As I said, I have chosen to ignore these stupid kids. I know they have mortgage to pay and/or a family to take care of. They must obey stupid order to get pay. My friends at the local Cafe (Albanians, Italians, Turks, Lebanese, Iranians, Palestinians etc) would joke that I give these kids an easy well-paid overtime.

That’s said…But at certain point of time, these kids need to be reminded that living as decent human being or as a thug/sniffing dog is their choice. Following order is never an excuse or defense.

That’s all folks. I have to pay my debt to my dear friend West Asian Unity.. I have kept him waiting for my clumsy “anarchistic answer” for too long!

PS

If you happen to be a “white” person, please enlighten me on this:

I’ve lived in the West for more than 40 years with around full 7-8 year of formal indoctrination and have some “papers”. I learnt that “white” believe they are smarter just because they are “white” regardless .. (uhm… except when they face the Jews they would voluntarily become really and truly stupid) even when their stupidity and retardation are so obvious!

Is there something that I missed all along?