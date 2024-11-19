Folks, I need to share with you some interesting thing.

I stayed late last night (Mon 18-Tues 9 Nov 2024) to edit the very long clip (several hours) of decisive evidences of the lonely thug fake stars with the full mobilizations of thugs to intimidate me. (unmarked cars, copters, drones). So I was still sleeping but was woken up by a noisy thug copter. So I got up and took my camcorder with me (I always carry my camcorder with me and put it next to my pillow while sleeping just in case :-) :-) that’s the “democrapcy” and “rule of thugs” we are living folks …lol) and went outside to my backyard.. Here is the very recent history ( :-) lol) that needs no word of explanation at all!

I thought I would have a month or so off to reflect and complete some important readings … And perhaps to take a vacation somewhere outside this arse end of the world. But..but..but…(always buts :-) ) it seems the thugs just love to read my writings! This funnily reminds me of Al Pacino “Just when I thought I was out, they pull me back in!” LOL!

It’s very exiting sine the whole of my readership is just 160 subscribers! One of the largest audience of human history! (lol) … and all the Jewish thugs in the Five Eyes have been reading my writings and Substack even surrendered them with my drafts and “blocking of the delete function” at my “private message/chat” as I reported some months ago! That’s where the encrypted “for private eyes only” message started!

Anyway, the last word is always yours. Whatever lesson you may learn from this “incident” of mine is your decision and yours alone, folks!

I will answer and chitchat with our young Arab friend West Asia Unity on some subjects soon in some hours or so. Just got up late around 10h30 Tues 19 Nov 2024 Melbourne Australian Time! (see the time stamp on the clip)