Folks, is this real, true, or a mudding psyop?

https://halturnerradioshow.com/index.php/news-selections/world-news/al-jawlani-head-of-hts-that-overthrew-syria-president-is-jewish

And here, the “ DEBUNKED ” by the French:

https://observers.france24.com/en/fake-news-al-jolani-jewish-cnn-israel-assad

https://observers.france24.com/en/fake-news-al-jolani-jewish-cnn-israel-assad

However, given all the facts about the Jews and their Western minions have been going easy on this ISIS leader ( Jewish creation by the way) and the well documented facts about such crypyo Jews clothing, living ostensively as Christian and/or Muslim but working as Jewish agents, demands more careful crutiny with deeper research instead of accepting or rejecting this news at this era of thick fog of disinformation.

Personally, I tend to conclude Jolani is 100% Askhenazis Jewish not just by analyzing his facial complexion but particulalry his records of activities against all Muslims and Christians with brutality in cold blood Jewish style … While NOT ONLY friendly to the Jews and the West but also received military and medical assistance from the Jews and the USA before and during the overthrowing of Assad. And right now this Jolani has been receiving all favorable reports from the Jews and the West!

As always, the last word is yours, folks

.