Một Mấu Chốt của Vấn Đề Trung Đông và Hồi Giáo: Hoàng Tộc Arabia Saud Do Thái

Date: 05/05/2015Author: TheTaoOfAnarchy

//www.youtube.com/get_player

Từ lâu, nguồn tin bí mật được loan truyền khắp Trung Đông về nguồn gốc mập mờ của giòng họ Saud kẻ cầm quyền tuyệt đối tại Arabia Seoud và cũng là quản gia thánh địa Hồi giáo Meca.

Nguồn tin này lãng đãng tại khu vực, nhưng càng ngày càng được chú ý và có khả năng xác chứng với những sự kiện lịch sử nghịch lý. Chẳng hạn như không chỉ nhà nước và quân đội Âu Mỹ hợp tác bảo vệ “hoàng gia” này tuyệt đối từ khi giúp “vương quốc” này hình thành sau khi Ottoman sụp đổ, mà ngay cả Do Thái, kẻ “tử thù” không đội trời chung của Hồi giáo được hình thành sau thế chiến bằng biển máu người Hồi giáo Palestine, cũng bang giao chặt chẽ và bảo vệ Hoàng gia Arabia Seoud này.

Riêng từ sự kiện 911 các “tên khủng bố” đại đa số là công dân Arabia Seoud, nhưng Arab Seoud không hề “bị điều tra” mà còn được đặc miễn cho thân nhân, hoàng thân và hoàng tộc Saud lên máy bay đặc biệt rời khỏi Mỹ -trong khi toàn bộ nước Mỹ không một máy bay dân sự nào được phép cất cánh!!! Sau 911 trong các cuộc tấn công và tương tranh tại Trung Đông-Do Thái cùng Arab Seoud bảo vệ hoặc làm ngơ và tài trợ các hoạt động của Taliban, Al Queda v.v cũng như hôm nay Do Thái, Arabia đang trợ giúp và tài trợ ISIL đắc lực và ngược lại ISIL chỉ tấn công tàn sát người Hồi, xứ Hồi.. nhưng không hề “sờ mó” Do Thái ….tất cả đã cho những chất vấn về nguồn gốc Do Thái giòng họ vương quyền Arabia thêm tính khả tín.

Mời quí độc giả có khả năng anh ngữ dành thời gian tham khảo những tư liệu sau đây và tự có qui kết riêng. Chúng Tôi chỉ giới thiệu như một vấn đề đáng chú ý và lý giải.

Nhân Chủ

5-5-2015

=================

Strategic Culture Foundation

ONLINE JOURNAL

25.10.2011 | 20:39

Wayne MADSEN

https://strategic-culture.su/contributors/wayne-madsen/



The Dönmeh: The Middle East’s Most Whispered Secret (Part I)

There is a historical “eight hundred pound gorilla” lurking in the background of almost every serious military and diplomatic incident involving Israel, Turkey, Iran, Saudi Arabia, Iraq, Greece, Armenia, the Kurds, the Assyrians, and some other players in the Middle East and southeastern Europe. It is a factor that is generally only whispered about at diplomatic receptions, news conferences, and think tank sessions due to the explosiveness and controversial nature of the subject. And it is the secretiveness attached to the subject that has been the reason for so much misunderstanding about the current breakdown in relations between Israel and Turkey, a growing warming of relations between Israel and Saudi Arabia, and increasing enmity between Saudi Arabia and Iran…

Although known to historians and religious experts, the centuries-old political and economic influence of a group known in Turkish as the “Dönmeh” is only beginning to cross the lips of Turks, Arabs, and Israelis who have been reluctant to discuss the presence in Turkey and elsewhere of a sect of Turks descended from a group of Sephardic Jews who were expelled from Spain during the Spanish Inquisition in the 16th and 17th centuries. These Jewish refugees from Spain were welcomed to settle in the Ottoman Empire and over the years they converted to a mystical sect of Islam that eventually mixed Jewish Kabbala and Islamic Sufi semi-mystical beliefs into a sect that eventually championed secularism in post-Ottoman Turkey. It is interesting that “Dönmeh” not only refers to the Jewish “untrustworthy converts” to Islam in Turkey but it is also a derogatory Turkish word for a transvestite, or someone who is claiming to be someone they are not.

The Donmeh sect of Judaism was founded in the 17th century by Rabbi Sabbatai Zevi, a Kabbalist who believed he was the Messiah but was forced to convert to Islam by Sultan Mehmet IV, the Ottoman ruler. Many of the rabbi’s followers, known as Sabbateans, but also “crypto-Jews,” publicly proclaimed their Islamic faith but secretly practiced their hybrid form of Judaism, which was unrecognized by mainstream Jewish rabbinical authorities. Because it was against their beliefs to marry outside their sect, the Dönmeh created a rather secretive sub-societal clan.

The Dönmeh rise to power in Turkey

Many Dönmeh, along with traditional Jews, became powerful political and business leaders in Salonica. It was this core group of Dönmeh, which organized the secret Young Turks, also known as the Committee of Union and Progress, the secularists who deposed Ottoman Sultan Abdulhamid II in the 1908 revolution, proclaimed the post-Ottoman Republic of Turkey after World War I, and who instituted a campaign that stripped Turkey of much of its Islamic identity after the fall of the Ottomans. Abdulhamid II was vilified by the Young Turks as a tyrant, but his only real crime appears to have been to refuse to meet Zionist leader Theodore Herzl during a visit to Constantinople in 1901 and reject Zionist and Dönmeh offers of money in return for the Zionists to be granted control of Jerusalem.

Like other leaders who have crossed the Zionists, Sultan Adulhamid II appears to have sealed his fate with the Dönmeh with this statement to his Ottoman court: “Advise Dr. Herzl not to take any further steps in his project. I cannot give away even a handful of the soil of this land for it is not my own, it belongs to the entire Islamic nation. The Islamic nation fought jihad for the sake of this land and had watered it with their blood. The Jews may keep their money and millions. If the Islamic Khalifate state is one day destroyed then they will be able to take Palestine without a price! But while I am alive, I would rather push a sword into my body than see the land of Palestine cut and given away from the Islamic state.” After his ouster by Ataturk’s Young Turk Dönmeh in 1908, Abdulhamid II was jailed in the Donmeh citadel of Salonica. He died in Constantinople in 1918, three years after Ibn Saud agreed to a Jewish homeland in Palestine and one year after Lord Balfour deeded Palestine away to the Zionists in his letter to Baron Rothschild.

One of the Young Turk leaders in Salonica was Mustafa Kemal Ataturk, the founder of the Republic of Turkey. When Greece achieved sovereignty over Salonica in 1913, many Dönmeh, unsuccessful at being re-classified Jewish, moved to Constantinople, later re-named Istanbul. Others moved to Izmir, Bursa, and Ataturk’s newly-proclaimed capital and future seat of Ergenekon power, Ankara.

Some texts suggest that the Dönmeh numbered no more than 150,000 and were mainly found in the army, government, and business. However, other experts suggest that the Dönmeh may have represented 1.5 million Turks and were even more powerful than believed by many and extended to every facet of Turkish life. One influential Donmeh, Tevfik Rustu Arak, was a close friend and adviser to Ataturk and served as Turkey’s Foreign Minister from 1925 to 1938.

Ataturk, who was reportedly himself a Dönmeh, ordered that Turks abandon their own Muslim-Arabic names. The name of the first Christian emperor of Rome, Constantine, was erased from the largest Turkish city, Constantinople. The city became Istanbul, after the Ataturk government in 1923 objected to the traditional name. There have been many questions about Ataturk’s own name, since “Mustapha Kemal Ataturk” was a pseudonym. Some historians have suggested that Ataturk adopted his name because he was a descendant of none other than Rabbi Zevi, the self-proclaimed Messiah of the Dönmeh! Ataturk also abolished Turkey’s use of the Arabic script and forced the country to adopt the western alphabet.

Modern Turkey: a secret Zionist state controlled by the Dönmeh

Ataturk’s suspected strong Jewish roots, information about which was suppressed for decades by a Turkish government that forbade anything critical of the founder of modern Turkey, began bubbling to the surface, first, mostly outside of Turkey and in publications written by Jewish authors. The 1973 book, The Secret Jews, by Rabbi Joachim Prinz, maintains that Ataturk and his finance minister, Djavid Bey, were both committed Dönmeh and that they were in good company because “too many of the Young Turks in the newly formed revolutionary Cabinet prayed to Allah, but had their real prophet [Sabbatai Zevi, the Messiah of Smyrna].” In The Forward of January 28, 1994, Hillel Halkin wrote in The New York Sun that Ataturk recited the Jewish Shema Yisrael (“Hear O Israel”), saying that it was “my prayer too.” The information is recounted from an autobiography by journalist Itamar Ben-Avi, who claims Ataturk, then a young Turkish army captain, revealed he was Jewish in a Jerusalem hotel bar one rainy night during the winter of 1911. In addition, Ataturk attended the Semsi Effendi grade school in Salonica, run by a Dönmeh named Simon Zevi. Halkin wrote in the New York Sun article about an email he received from a Turkish colleague: “I now know – know (and I haven’t a shred of doubt) – that Ataturk’s father’s family was indeed of Jewish stock.”

It was Ataturk’s and the Young Turks’ support for Zionism, the creation of a Jewish homeland in Palestine, after World War I and during Nazi rule in Europe that endeared Turkey to Israel and vice versa. An article in The Forward of May 8, 2007, revealed that Dönmeh dominated Turkish leadership “from the president down, as well as key diplomats . . . and a great part of Turkey’s military, cultural, academic, economic, and professional elites” kept Turkey out of a World War II alliance with Germany, and deprived Hitler of a Turkish route to the Baku oilfields.” In his book, The Donme: Jewish Converts, Muslim Revolutionaries and Secular Turks, Professor Marc David Baer wrote that many advanced to exalted positions in the Sufi religious orders.

Israel has always been reluctant to describe the Turkish massacre of the Armenians by the Turks in 1915 as “genocide.” It has always been believed that the reason for Israel’s reticence was not to upset Israel’s close military and diplomatic ties with Turkey. However, more evidence is being uncovered that the Armenian genocide was largely the work of the Dönmeh leadership of the Young Turks. Historians like Ahmed Refik, who served as an intelligence officer in the Ottoman army, averred that it was the aim of the Young Turks to destroy the Armenians, who were mostly Christian. The Young Turks, under Ataturk’s direction, also expelled Greek Christians from Turkish cities and attempted to commit a smaller-scale genocide of the Assyrians, who were also mainly Christian.

One Young Turk from Salonica, Mehmet Talat, was the official who carried out the genocide of the Armenians and Assyrians. A Venezuelan mercenary who served in the Ottoman army, Rafael de Nogales Mendez, noted in his annals of the Armenian genocide that Talat was known as the “renegade Hebrew of Salonica.” Talat was assassinated in Germany in 1921 by an Armenian whose entire family was lost in the genocide ordered by the “renegade Hebrew.” It is believed by some historians of the Armenian genocide that the Armenians, known as good businessmen, were targeted by the business-savvy Dönmeh because they were considered to be commercial competitors.

It is not, therefore, the desire to protect the Israeli-Turkish alliance that has caused Israel to eschew any interest in pursuing the reasons behind the Armenian genocide, but Israel’s and the Dönmeh’s knowledge that it was the Dönmeh leadership of the Young Turks that not only murdered hundreds of thousands of Armenians and Assyrians but who also stamped out Turkey’s traditional Muslim customs and ways. Knowledge that it was Dönmeh, in a natural alliance with the Zionists of Europe, who were responsible for the deaths of Armenian and Assyrian Christians, expulsion from Turkey of Greek Orthodox Christians, and the cultural and religious eradication of Turkish Islamic traditions, would issue forth in the region a new reality. Rather than Greek and Turkish Cypriots living on a divided island, Armenians holding a vendetta against the Turks, and Greeks and Turks feuding over territory, all the peoples attacked by the Dönmeh would realize that they had a common foe that was their actual persecutor.

Challenging Dönmeh rule: Turkey’s battle against the Ergenekon

It is the purging of the Kemalist adherents of Ataturk and his secular Dönmeh regime that is behind the investigation of the Ergenekon conspiracy in Turkey. Ergenekon’s description matches up completely with the Dönmeh presence in Turkey’s diplomatic, military, judicial, religious, political, academic, business, and journalist hierarchy. Ergenekon attempted to stop the reforms instituted by successive non-Dönmeh Turkish leaders, including the re-introduction of traditional Turkish Islamic customs and rituals, by planning a series of coups, some successful like that which deposed Prime Minister Necmettin Erbakan’s Refah (Welfare) Islamist government in 1996 and some unsuccessful, like OPERATION SLEDGEHEMMER, which was aimed at deposing Prime Minister Recep Tayyip Erdogan in 2003. Some Islamist-leaning reformists, including Turkish President Turgut Ozal and Prime Minister Bulent Ecevit, died under suspicious circumstances. Deposed democratically-elected Prime Minister Adnan Menderes was hanged in 1961, following a military coup.

American politicians and journalists, whose knowledge of the history of countries like Turkey and the preceding Ottoman Empire, is often severely lacking, have painted the friction between Israel’s government and the Turkish government of Prime Minister Erdogan as based on Turkey’s drift to Islamism and the Arab world. Far from it, Erdogan and his Justice and Development Party (AKP) seem to have finally seen a way to break free from the domination and cruelty of the Dönmeh, whether in the form of Kemalist followers of Ataturk or nationalist schemers and plotters in Ergenekon. But with Turkey’s “Independence Day” has come vitriol from the Dönmeh and their natural allies in Israel and the Israel Lobby in the United States and Europe. Turkey as a member of the European Union was fine for Europe as long as the Dönmeh remained in charge and permitted Turkey’s wealth to be looted by central bankers like has occurred in Greece.

When Israel launched its bloody attack on the Turkish Gaza aid vessel, the Mavi Marmara, on May 31, 2010, the reason was not so much the ship’s running of the Israeli blockade of Gaza. The brutality of the Israelis in shooting unarmed Turks and one Turkish-American, some at point blank range, according to a UN report, indicated that Israel was motivated by something else: vengeance and retaliation for the Turkish government’s crackdown on Ergenekon, the purging of the Turkish military and intelligence senior ranks of Dönmeh, and reversing the anti-Muslim religious and cultural policies set down by the Dönmeh’s favorite son, Ataturk, some ninety years before. In effect, the Israeli attack on the Mavi Marmara was in retaliation for Turkey’s jailing of several top Turkish military officers, journalists, and academics, all accused of being part of the Ergenekon plot to overthrow the AKP government in 2003. Hidden in the Ergenekon coup plot is that the Dönmeh and Ergenekon are connected through their history of being Kemalists, ardent secularists, pro-Israeli, and pro-Zionist.

With tempers now flaring between Iran on one side and Israel, Saudi Arabia, and the United States on the other, as the result of a dubious claim by U.S. law enforcement that Iran was planning to carry out the assassination of the Saudi ambassador to the United States on American soil, the long-standing close, but secretive relationship between Israel and Saudi Arabia is coming to the forefront. The Israeli-Saudi connection had flourished during OPERATION DESERT STORM, when both countries were on the receiving end of Saddam Hussein’s Scud missiles

Strategic

Culture

Foundation

ONLINE JOURNAL

26.10.2011 | 20:27

Wayne MADSEN

https://strategic-culture.su/contributors/wayne-madsen/

The Dönmeh: The Middle East’s Most Whispered Secret (Part II)

Part I

What will surprise those who may already be surprised about the Dönmeh connection to Turkey, is the Dönmeh connection to the House of Saud in Saudi Arabia.

An Iraqi Mukhabarat (General Military Intelligence Directorate) Top Secret report, “The Emergence of Wahhabism and its Historical Roots,” dated September 2002 and released on March 13, 2008, by the U.S. Defense Intelligence Agency in translated English form, points to the Dönmeh roots of the founder of the Saudi Wahhabi sect of Islam, Muhammad ibn Abdul Wahhab. Much of the information is gleaned from the memoirs of a “Mr. Humfer,” (as spelled in the DIA report, “Mr. Hempher” as spelled the historical record) a British spy who used the name “Mohammad,” claimed to be an Azeri who spoke Turkish, Persian, and Arabic and who made contact with Wahhab in the mid-18th century with a view of creating a sect of Islam that would eventually bring about an Arab revolt against the Ottomans and pave the way for the introduction of a Jewish state in Palestine. Humfer’s memoirs are recounted by the Ottoman writer and admiral Ayyub Sabri Pasha in his 1888 work, “The Beginning and Spreading of Wahhabism.”

In his book, The Dönmeh Jews, D. Mustafa Turan writes that Wahhab’s grandfather, Tjen Sulayman, was actually Tjen Shulman, a member of the Jewish community of Basra, Iraq. The Iraqi intelligence report also states that in his book, The Dönmeh Jews and the Origin of the Saudi Wahhabis, Rifat Salim Kabar reveals that Shulman eventually settled in the Hejaz, in the village of al-Ayniyah what is now Saudi Arabia, where his grandson founded the Wahhabi sect of Islam. The Iraqi intelligence report states that Shulman had been banished from Damascus, Cairo, and Mecca for his “quackery.” In the village, Shulman sired Abdul Wahhab. Abdel Wahhab’s son, Muhammad, founded modern Wahhabism.

The Iraqi report also makes some astounding claims about the Saud family. It cites Abdul Wahhab Ibrahim al-Shammari’s book, The Wahhabi Movement: The Truth and Roots, which states that King Abdul Aziz Ibn Saud, the first Kingdom of Saudi Arabia monarch, was descended from Mordechai bin Ibrahim bin Moishe, a Jewish merchant also from Basra. In Nejd, Moishe joined the Aniza tribe and changed his name to Markhan bin Ibrahim bin Musa. Eventually, Mordechai married off his son, Jack Dan, who became Al-Qarn, to a woman from the Anzah tribe of the Nejd. From this union, the future Saud family was born.

The Iraqi intelligence document reveals that the researcher Mohammad Sakher was the subject of a Saudi contract murder hit for his examination into the Sauds’ Jewish roots. In Said Nasir’s book, The History of the Saud Family, it is maintained that in 1943, the Saudi ambassador to Egypt, Abdullah bin Ibrahim al Muffadal, paid Muhammad al Tamami to forge a family tree showing that the Sauds and Wahhabs were one family that descended directly from the Prophet Mohammed.

At the outset of World War I, a Jewish British officer from India, David Shakespeare, met with Ibn Saud in Riyadh and later led a Saudi army that defeated a tribe opposed to Ibn Saud. In 1915, Ibn Saud met with the British envoy to the Gulf region, Bracey Cocas. Cocas made the following offer to Ibn Saud: “I think this is a guarantee for your endurance as it is in the interest of Britain that the Jews have a homeland and existence, and Britain’s interests are, by all means, in your interest.” Ibn Saud, the descendant of Dönmeh from Basra, responded: “Yes, if my acknowledgement means so much to you, I acknowledge thousand times granting a homeland to the Jews in Palestine or other than Palestine.” Two years later, British Foreign Secretary Lord Balfour, in a letter to Baron Walter Rothschild, a leader of the British Zionists, stated: “His Majesty’s government view with favor the establishment in Palestine of a national home for the Jewish people . . .” The deal had the tacit backing of two of the major players in the region, both descendant from Dönmeh Jews who supported the Zionist cause, Kemal Ataturk and Ibn Saud. The present situation in the Middle East should be seen in this light but the history of the region has been purged by certain religious and political interests for obvious reasons.

After World War I, the British facilitated the coming to power of the Saud regime in the former Hejaz and Nejd provinces of the Ottoman Empire. The Sauds established Wahhabism as the state religion of the new Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and, like the Kemalist Dönmeh in Turkey, began to move against other Islamic beliefs and sects, including the Sunnis and Shi’as. The Wahhabi Sauds accomplished what the Kemalist Dönmeh were able to achieve in Turkey: a fractured Middle East that was ripe for Western imperialistic designs and laid the groundwork for the creation of the Zionist state of Israel.

Deep states and Dönmeh

During two visits to Turkey in 2010, I had the opportunity of discussing the Ergenekon “deep state” with leading Turkish officials. It was more than evident that discussions about the Ergenekon network and its “foreign” connections are a highly-sensitive subject. However, it was also whispered by one high-ranking Turkish foreign policy official that there were other “deep states” in surrounding nations and Egypt, Saudi Arabia, Jordan, and Syria were mentioned by name. Considering the links between Ergenekon and the Dönmeh in Turkey and the close intelligence and military links between the Dönmeh-descendent Sauds and Wahhabis in Arabia, the reports of close links between ousted Egyptian President Hosni Mubarak and his intelligence chief Omar Suleiman and the Binyamin Netanyahu government in Israel may be seen in an entirely new light… And it would explain Erdogan’s support for Egypt’s revolution: in Turkey, it was a democratic revolution that curbed the influence of the Dönmeh. The influence of Wahhabi Salafists in Libya’s new government also explains why Erdogan was keen on establishing relations with the Benghazi-based rebels to help supplant the influence of the Wahhabis, the natural allies of his enemies, the Dönmeh (Ergenekon) of Turkey.

Erdogan’s desire to set the historical record straight by restoring history purged by the Kemalists and Dönmeh has earned him vitriolic statements from Israel’s government that he is a neo-Ottomanist who is intent on forming an alliance with the Muslim Brotherhood in the Arab countries. Clearly, the Dönmeh and their Zionist brethren in Israel and elsewhere are worried about Dönmeh and Zionist historical revisionism, including their role in the Armenian and Assyrian genocide, and their genocide denial being exposed.

In Egypt, which was once an Ottoman realm, it was a popular revolution that tossed out what may have amounted to the Dönmeh with regard to the Mubarak regime. The Egyptian “Arab Spring” also explains why the Israelis were quick to kill six Egyptian border police so soon after nine Turkish passengers were killed aboard the Mavi Marmara, some in execution style, by Israeli troops. Dönmeh doctrine is rife with references to the Old Testament Amalekites, a nomadic tribe ordered attacked by the Hebrews from Egypt by the Jewish God to make room for Moses’s followers in the southern region of Palestine. In the Book of Judges, God unsuccessfully commands Saul: “Now go and strike Amalek and devote to destruction all that they have. Do not spare them, but kill both man and woman, and infant, ox, and sheep, camel and donkey.” The Dönmeh, whose doctrine is also present in Hasidic and other orthodox sects of Judaism, appear to have no problem substituting the Armenians, Assyrians, Turks, Kurds, Egyptians, Iraqis, Lebanese, Iranians, and Palestinians for the Amalekites in carrying out their military assaults and pogroms.

With reformist governments in Turkey and Egypt much more willing to look into the background of those who have split the Islamic world, Ataturk in Turkey and Mubarak in Egypt, the Sauds are likely very much aware that it is only a matter of time before their links, both modern and historical, to Israel will be fully exposed. It makes sense that the Sauds have been successful in engineering a dubious plot involving Iranian government agents trying to assassinate the Saudi ambassador to Washington in an unnamed Washington, DC restaurant. The Iraqi intelligence report could have been referring to the Zionists and Dönmeh when it stated, “it strives to . . . [the] killing of Muslims, destructing, and promoting the turmoil.” In fact, the Iraqi intelligence report was referring to the Wahhabis.

With new freedom in Turkey and Egypt to examine their pasts, there is more reason for Israel and its supporters, as well as the Sauds, to suppress the true histories of the Ottoman Empire, secular Turkey, the origins of Israel, and the House of Saud. With various players now angling for war with Iran, the true history of the Dönmeh and their influence on past and current events in the Middle East becomes more important.

=====

The Jewish Roots of the Saudi Royal Family

This is Research and Presentation of MOHAMMAD SAKHER who was ordered killed by the Saudi Regime for the following findings:

Are the Saudi Family members belonging to the Tribe of ANZA BEN WA’EL as they allege to be?

Is Islam their actual religion?

Are they of an ARAB ORIGIN at all?

[/list]image: https://cdn.liveleak.com/80281E/ll_a_s/2015/Jan/23/LiveLeak-dot-com-d16_1422010333-SaudiMordakhai_1422010682.jpg.resized.jpg?d5e8cc8eccfb6039332f41f6249e92b06c91b4db65f5e99818bdd4964a4ddddf5ab6&ec_rate=230

In the year 851 A.H. a group of men from AL MASALEEKH CLAN,

which was a branch of ANZA Tribe, formed a caravan for buying cereals

(wheat and corn) and other food stuff from IRAQ, and transporting it

back to NAJD. The head of that group was a man called SAHMI BIN

HATHLOOL. The caravan reached BASRA, where the members of the group

went to a cereal merchant who was a Jew, Called MORDAKHAI BIN IBRAHIM

BIN MOSHE’. During their bargaining with that merchant, the Jew asked

them : “Where are you from?” They answered: “From ANZA TRIBE; a clan

of AL MASALEEKH.” Upon hearing that name, the Jew started to hug so

affectionately each one of them saying that he, himself, was also from

the clan of AL MASALEEKH, but he had come to reside in BASRA (IRAQ) in

consequence to a family feud between his father and some members of

ANZA Tribe. After he recounted to them his fabricated

narrative, he ordered his servants to load all the camels of the clan’s

members with wheat, dates and tamman; a remarkable deed so generous

that astonished the MASALEEKH men and aroused their pride to find such

an affectionate (cousin) in IRAQ- the source of their sustenance; they

believed each word he said , and , because he was a rich merchant of

the food commodities which they were badly in need, they liked him

(even though he was a Jew concealed under the garb of an Arab from AL

MASALEEKH clan). When the caravan was ready to depart

returning to NAJD, that Jewish Merchant asked them to accept his

company, because he intended to go with them to his original homeland,

NAJD. Upon hearing that from him, they wholeheartedly welcomed him

with a very cheerful attitude. So that (concealed) Jew

reached NAJD with the caravan. In NAJD, he started to promulgate a lot

of propaganda for himself through his companions (his alleged cousins),

a fact, which gathered around him a considerable number of new

supporters; but, unexpectedly, he confronted a campaign of opposition

to his views led by SHEIKH SALEH SALMAN ABDULLA AL TAMIMI, who was a

Muslem religious preacher in AL-QASEEM. The radius of his preaching

area included Najd, Yemen, and Hijaz, a fact which compelled the Jew

(the Ancestor of the present SAUDI FAMILY to depart from AL QASEEM to

AL IHSA, where he changed his name (MORDAKHAI) To MARKHAN BIN IBRAHIM

MUSA. Then he changed the location of his residence and settled at a

place called DIR’IYA near AL-QATEEF, where he started to spread among

the inhabitants a fabricated story about the shield of our Prophet

MOHAMMAD (p.b.u.h), that it was taken as a booty by an Arab Pagan in

consequence of OHOD Battle between the Arab pagans and the Muslems.

“That shield, he said, was sold by the Arab Pagan to a Jewish Clan

called BANU QUNAIQA’ who preserved it as a treasure! He gradually

enhanced his position among the Bedouins through such stories which

indicated how the Jewish clans in Arabia were so influential and

deserved high esteem. He gained some personal importance among the

Bedouins, and decided to settle permanently there, at DIR’IYA town, near

AL QATEEF, which he decided to be his (Capital) on the Persian Gulf.

He aspired to make it his spring board for establishing a Jewish Kingdom in Arabia.

image: https://cdn.liveleak.com/80281E/ll_a_s/2015/Jan/23/LiveLeak-dot-com-d16_1422010333-SaudiMordakhai2_1422010687.jpg.resized.jpg?d5e8cc8eccfb6039332f41f6249e92b06c91b4db65f5e99818bdd4964a4ddddf5ab6&ec_rate=230



In order to fulfill his ambitious scheme, he started to approach the

desert Arab Bedouins for support of his position, them gradually, he

declared himself as their king! At that juncture, AJAMAN

Tribe together with BANU KHALED Tribe became fully aware of that Jewish

cunning plan after they had verified his true identity, and decided to

put an end to him. They attacked his town and conquered it, but before

arresting him he had escaped by the skin of his teeth. That

Jewish Ancestor of the SAUDI FAMILY, (MORDAKHAI), sought shelter in a

farm called at that time AL-MALIBEED-GHUSAIBA near AL-ARID, which is

called at our present time : AL-RIYADH. He requested the

owner of that farm to grant him an asylum. The farmer was so

hospitable that he immediately gave him sanctuary. But that Jew

(MORDAKHAI), no longer than a month had he stayed there, when he

assassinated the land lord and all members of his family, pretending

that all were killed by an invading band of thieves. Then he pretended

that he had bought that real estate from them before that catastrophe

happened to them! Accordingly, he had the right to reside there as a

land lord. He then gave a new name to that place: He named it AL-DIRIYA

– the same name as that he had lost. That Jewish

Ancestor of the SAUDI FAMILY (MORDAKHAI), was quick to establish a

“GUEST HOUSE” called “MADAFFA” on the land he usurped from his victims,

and gathered around him a group of hypocrites who started to spread

out false propaganda for him that he was a prominent Arab Sheikh. He

plotted against Sheikh SALEH SALMAN ABDULLA AL TAMIMI, his original

enemy, and caused his assassination in the mosque of the town called

(AL-ZALAFI). After that, he felt satisfied and safe to

make (AL-DIRIYA) his permanent home. There he practiced polygamy at a

wide scale, and indeed, he begot a lot of children whom he gave pure

Arab names. Eversince his descendants grew up in number

and power under the name of SAUDI CLAN, they have followed his steps in

practicing under ground activities and conspiracies against the Arab

Nation. They illegally seized rural sectors and farm lands, and

assassinated every person who tried to oppose their evil plans. They

used all kinds of deceit for reaching their goals: they bought the

conscience of their dissidents; they offered their women and money to

influential people in that area, particularly to those who started to

write the true biography of that Jewish Family; they bribed writers of

history in order to purify their ignominious history, and make their

lineage related to the most prominent Arab Tribes such as RABI’A, ANZA

and ALMASALEEKH. A

conspicuous hypocrite in our era whose name is MOHAMMAD AMIN AL TAMIMI-

Director/Manager of the contemporary Libraries of the SAUDI KINGDOM,

made up a genealogical tree (FAMILY TREE) for this JEWISH FAMILY (THE

SAUDIS), connecting them to our Great Prophet, MOHAMMAD (P.B.U.H). For

his false work, he received a reward of 35 (THIRTY FIVE) THOUSAND

EYPTIAN POUNDS from the then SAUDI AMBASSADOR TO CAIRO, EGYPT, in the

year 1362 AH.- 1943 A.D. The name of that Ambassador is : IBRAHIM

AL-FADEL. As aforementioned, the

Jewish Ancestor of the SAUDI FAMILY, (MORDAKHAI), practiced polygamy by

marrying a lot of Arab women and begot many children; his polygamous

practice is, at the present time, being carried out ” to the letter” by

his descendants; they cling to his marital heritage! One

of MORDAKHAI’S sons called AL-MAQARAN, arabized from the Jewish root

(MACK-REN) begot a son called Mohammad, then another son called SAUD,

which is the name of the present day SAUDI DYNASTY. Descendants

of SAUD (the present day SAUDI FAMILY )started a campaign of

assassination of the prominent leaders of the Arab Tribes under the

pretence that those leaders were apostates; renegading from the Islamic

Religion, and deserting their Koranic doctrines; so they deserved the

SAUDI condemnation and slaughter! In the History Book of the SAUDI FAMILY pages (98-101), their private family historian declares that

the

SAUDI DYNASTY considers all the people of NAJD blasphemous; so their

blood must be shed, their properties confiscated, and their females be

taken as concubines; no muslem is authentic in his /her belief unless

he/she belongs (affiliates) to the sect of MOHAMMAD BIN ABDUL WAHAB,

(whose origins are also Jewish from TURKEY.) His doctrines give

authority to the SAUDI FAMILY to destroy the villages with all their

inhabitants-males including children, and to sexually assault their

women; stab the bellies of the pregnant, and cut off the hands of their

children, then burn them! They are further authorized by such a BRUTAL

DOCTRINE to plunder all the properties of whom they call renegades (not following their Wahabi Sect).

image: https://cdn.liveleak.com/80281E/ll_a_s/2015/Jan/23/LiveLeak-dot-com-d16_1422010333-SaudiMordakhai3_1422010690.jpg.resized.jpg?d5e8cc8eccfb6039332f41f6249e92b06c91b4db65f5e99818bdd4964a4ddddf5ab6&ec_rate=230



Their hideous Jewish Family has, in fact, done all that kind of

atrocities in the name of their false religious sect (the Wahabi), which

has actually been invented by a Jew so as to sow the seeds of terror

in the hearts of people in towns and villages. This Jewish Dynasty has

been committing such brutal atrocities eversince 1163 A.H. They have

named the whole Arabian Peninsula after their family name (SAUDI

ARABIA) as if the whole region is their own personal real estate, and

that all other inhabitants are their mere servants or slaves, toiling

day and night for the pleasure of their masters (THE SAUDI FAMILY). They are completely holding the natural wealth of the country as their own property.

If any poor person from the common people raises his/her voice

complaining against any of the despotic rules of this Jewish Dynasty,

(the Dynasty) cuts off his/her head in the public square. A

princess of theirs once visited FLORIDA, USA, with her retinue; she

rented 90 (NINETY) Suite rooms in a Grand Hotel for about One Million

Dollars a night! Can anyone of their subjects comment about that

extravagant event If he/she does, his/her fate is quite known: DEATH

WITH THE EDGE OF THE SAUDI SWORD IN THE PUBLIC SQUARE!!!!!! Witnesses on the Jewish Ancestry of this Saudi Family:

***In

the 1960’s the “SAWT AL ARAB” Broadcasting Station in Cairo, Egypt,

and the YEMEN Broadcasting Station in SANA’A confirmed the Jewish

Ancestry of the SAUDI Family***King

FAISAL AL-SAUD at that time could not deny his family’s kindred with

the JEWS when he declared to the WASHINGTON POST on Sept. 17, 1969

stating:”WE,

THE SAUDI FAMILY, are cousins of the Jews: we entirely disagree with

any Arab or Muslem Authority which shows any antagonism to the Jews;

but we must live together with them in peace. Our country (ARABIA) is

the Fountain head from where the first Jew sprang, and his descendants

spread out all over the world.”***HAFEZ

WAHBI, The SAUDI Legal Adviser, mentioned in his book entitled: “THE

PENINSULA OF ARABIA” that KING ABDUL AZIZ AL-SAUD, who died in 1953, had

said : “Our Message (SAUDI MESSAGE) encountered the opposition of all

Arab Tribes; my grandfather, SAUD AWAL, once imprisoned a number of the

Sheikhs of MATHEER Tribe; and when another group of the same tribe

came to intercede for the release of the prisoners, SAUD AWAL gave

orders to his men to cut off the heads of all the prisoners, then, he

wanted to humiliate and derogate the interceders by inviting them to

eat from a banquet he prepared from the cooked flesh of his victims

whose cut off heads he placed on the top of the food platters!! The

interceders became so alarmed and declined to eat the flesh of their

relatives; and, because of their refusal to eat, he ordered his men to

cut off their heads too. That hideous crime was committed by that self

imposed king to innocent people whose guilt was their opposition to

his most cruel and extremely despotic rules.***HAFEZ

WAHBI, states further that King ABDUL AZIZ AL-SAUD related that bloody

true story to the Sheikhs of the MATHEER Tribe, who visited him in

order to intercede for their prominent leader at that time, FAISAL AL

DARWEESH, who was the king’s prisoner. He related that story to them

in order to prevent them from interceding for the release of their

Sheikh; otherwise, they would face the same fate; He killed the Sheikh

and used his blood as an ablution liquid for him just before he stood

up for his prayer (after the false sect doctrine of the Wahabi); The

guilt of FAISAL DARWEESH at that time was that he had criticized King

ABDUL AZIZ AL-SAUD when the king signed the document which the English

Authorities prepared in 1922 as a declaration for giving PALESTINE to

the Jews; his signature was obtained in the conference held at AL AQEER

in 1922. That was and still is the system of this Regime

of the JEWISH FAMILY (SAUDI FAMILY): All its goals are : plundering the

wealth of the country, robbing, falsifying, and committing all kinds

of atrocity, iniquity, and blasphemy-all are executed in compliance

with their self invented Wahabi Sect which legalizes the chopping of

the heads of their opposing subjects.

====

The self-proclaimed Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques of Islam, the treacherous house of Al Saud has ruled unchallenged for almost a century over the people of Hijaz, enabled by their Zionists co-conspirators as they seek to advance the downfall of Islam and its people across the region.

A former obscure tribe of the Hijaz, Al Saud’s rise to power has been but a product of Zionist Britain and its ally, the United States. It should therefore come to no surprise to readers that the very family which poses as the legitimate guardian and representative of Sunni Islam, the keepers of the Sunni Ummah are not only Zionist agents, sold-outs to Israel, but they are of Israel. Al Saud are not as believed by many, Sunni Muslims, they are in fact the descendants of Mordakhai bin Ibrahim bin Moshe, an exiled Jewish traders from Basra – Iraq –

Regardless of how many times Al Saud royals have attempted to blot out their ancestry by re-writing history books and falsifying their family tree, there is no denying that the monarchs of Saudi Arabia are impostors to Islam.

But if Al Saud thought themselves cunning, master deceivers and conspirators against the nations of Islam, many have nevertheless managed to see through their web of lies and deceits, keen to denounce Al-Saud’s fallacies and expose their legacy for what it truly is – a fraud, a mere house of card waiting to be blown away to the four winds.

Only by unravelling Al Saud’s true ancestry is it possible to truly grasp the nature of their plan and thus understand current world events. As per written by Confucius, “Study the past if you would define the future.” And indeed, only by studying the ramifications of Al Saud’s deception can anyone hope to fathom what and whose agenda they are serving.

“We, The Saudi family, are cousins of the Jews: we entirely disagree with any Arab or Muslim Authority which shows any antagonism to the Jews; but we must live together with them in peace. Our country (Arabia) is the Fountain head from where the first Jew sprang, and his descendants spread out all over the world.” Such were the words uttered byKing Faisal AL-Saud Bin Abdul Aziz in 1969 when confronted by the Washington Post over his family Jewish ancestry.

The notion of the Saudi family being of Jewish heritage has been published by Mohammad Sakher, a researcher, who, it is claimed, was ordered killed by the regime for his revelations. As is happens an Iraqi intelligence report, dated 2002, which was released in 2008 by the U.S. Defence Intelligence Agency concurred Sakher’s findings. And yet, no one has officially dared raise the issue to the greater public, so fierce has been Al Saud’s hold over the Arab media.

Moreover, in Said Nasir’s book, “The History of the Saud Family”, it is maintained that in 1943, the Saudi ambassador to Egypt, Abdullah bin Ibrahim al Muffadal, paid Muhammad al Tamami a handsome sum of money to forge a family tree showing that the Sauds and Wahhabs were one family that descended directly from the Prophet of Islam, Mohammed (PBUH).

Since Wahhabs was himself a British agent charged with ensnaring Muslims to a false dogma to better destroy the foundation of their faith, his kinship with Al Saud stands alone a testimony to their common villainy.

Al Saud family tree

In the year 851 A.H. traders from Al Masaleekh Clan, members of the Anza tribe travelled to Iraq where they intended to buy foodstuffs to take back with them to Najd – the ancient name of Hijaz, known now as Saudi Arabia –

There, they met a man who claimed to be a long lost cousin of the Anza tribe, forced in exile as the consequence of a family feud in between his father and fellow tribesmen. This man, Mordakhai bin Ibrahim bin Moshe, aimed through such deceit to pass himself as an Arab man and claim kinship with Al Masaleekh to return to Najd and attempt there to carve a kingdom for himself and his descendants.

Mohammed Sakher’s said on the matter, “When the caravan was ready to depart returning to Najd, that Jewish merchant asked them to accept his company, because he intended to go with them to his original homeland, Najd. They[Al Masaleekh] wholeheartedly welcomed him with a very cheerful attitude.

In Najd, he started to promulgate a lot of propaganda for himself through his companions (his alleged cousins), a fact, which gathered around him a considerable number of new supporters.

But, unexpectedly, he confronted a campaign of opposition to his views led by Sheikh Saleh Salman Abdullah Al Tamimi, who was a Muslim preacher in Al-Qaseem. The radius of his preaching area included Najd, Yemen, and Hijaz, a fact which compelled the Jew (the Ancestor of the present Saud family) to depart from Al Qaseem to Al Ihsa, where he changed his name (Mordakhai) to Markan bin Dir’iya near Al-Qateef, where he started to spread among the inhabitants a fabricated story about the shield of our Prophet Muhammad (PBUH). He alleged the shield was taken as booty by an Arab pagan in consequence of the Battle of Uhud. “That shield,” he said, “was sold by the Arab pagan to a Jewish clan called Banu Qunaiqa who preserved it as a treasure! He gradually enhanced his position among the Bedouins through such stories, which indicated how the Jewish clans in Arabia were so influential, and deserved high esteem. He gained some personal importance among the Bedouins, and decided to permanently settle there, at Dir’iya town, neat Al Qateef. He aspired to make it his springboard for establishing a Jewish Kingdom in Arabia.”

Keen to destroy all those who opposed his rise, Mordakhai the Jew, plotted against Sheikh Al Tamimi and arranged for his assassination. Then, through ingenious scheming and plotting he managed to defraud an honest farmer, Al-Malibeed-Ghusaiba of his property by murdering his entire family and falsely claim ownership over his land.

Sakher tells us, “After that, he felt satisfied and safe to make Al-Diriya his permanent home. There he practiced polygamy at a wide scale, and indeed, he begot a lot of children whom he gave pure Arab names. Ever since, his descendants grew up in number and power. They have followed his steps in practicing under-ground activities and conspiracies against the Arab nation. They illegally seized rural sectors and farmlands and assassinated every person who ever tried to oppose their evil plans. They used all kinds of deceit for reaching their goals; they bought the conscience of their dissidents; they offered their women and money to influential people in that area, particularly those who started to write the true biography of that Jewish family; they bribed historians in order to purify their ignominious history, and to make their lineage related to the most prominent Arab tribes such as Rabi’a, Anza, and Al Masaleekh.”

One of Mordakhai’s sons called Al-Maraqan, arabized from the Jewish root Mack-ren, had two sons – Mohammad and Saud – which is the name of the present day Saudi dynasty.

As foretold by Prophet Mohammed (PBUH), “There (in Najd) will occur earthquakes, trials and tribulations, and from there appears the Horn of Satan.”

Maybe now will our sight return and true evil be recognized?

About Author Catherine Shakdam

Catherine Shakdam | Contributor, The US Independent. A political risk analyst for Wikistrat for the Middle East, Catherine’s writings have been published in the The Russian International Affairs Council, Majalla, Press TV, Alahednews, Foreign Policy Association, Yemen Post, YourMiddleEast, Al Jazeera, the Guardian UK among others. In 2012 she steps into a more advisory role when she became senior media adviser for Yemen Human Rights Minister for women issues. Armed with a Master in Finance, a Master in Communication and a Bachelor degree in Psychology; as well as 5 languages under her belt, Catherine is fiercely committed to her craft as a writer. We are glad to welcome Catherine Shakdam to our Editorial Team. Her years of service to Journalism, Human Rights and TV Broadcasting will greatly expand our global presence.

====

THE SAUDI DYNASTY: FROM WHERE IS IT?

AND WHO IS THE REAL ANCESTOR OF THIS FAMILY?

RESEARCH AND PRESENTATION OF: MOHAMMAD SAKHER , who was ordered killed by the Saudi Regime for the following findings:

1. Are the Saudi Family members belonging to the Tribe of ANZA BEN WA’EL as they allege to be?

2. Is Islam their actual religion?

3. Are they of an ARAB ORIGIN at all?

In the year 851 A.H. a group of men from AL MASALEEKH CLAN, which was a branch of ANZA Tribe, formed a caravan for buying cereals (wheat and corn) and other food stuff from IRAQ, and transporting it back to NAJD. The head of that group was a man called SAHMI BIN HATHLOOL. The caravan reached BASRA, where the members of the group went to a cereal merchant who was a Jew, Called MORDAKHAI BIN IBRAHIM BIN MOSHE’. During their bargaining with that merchant, the Jew asked them : “Where are you from?” They answered: “From ANZA TRIBE; a clan of AL MASALEEKH.” Upon hearing that name, the Jew started to hug so affectionately each one of them saying that he, himself, was also from the clan of AL MASALEEKH, but he had come to reside in BASRA (IRAQ) in consequence to a family feud between his father and some members of ANZA Tribe.

After he recounted to them his fabricated narrative, he ordered his servants to load all the camels of the clan’s members with wheat, dates and tamman; a remarkable deed so generous that astonished the MASALEEKH men and aroused their pride to find such an affectionate (cousin) in IRAQ- the source of their sustenance; they believed each word he said , and , because he was a rich merchant of the food commodities which they were badly in need, they liked him (even though he was a Jew concealed under the garb of an Arab from AL MASALEEKH clan).

When the caravan was ready to depart returning to NAJD, that Jewish Merchant asked them to accept his company, because he intended to go with them to his original homeland, NAJD. Upon hearing that from him, they wholeheartedly welcomed him with a very cheerful attitude.

So that (concealed) Jew reached NAJD with the caravan. In NAJD, he started to promulgate a lot of propaganda for himself through his companions (his alleged cousins), a fact, which gathered around him a considerable number of new supporters; but, unexpectedly, he confronted a campaign of opposition to his views led by SHEIKH SALEH SALMAN ABDULLA AL TAMIMI, who was a Muslem religious preacher in AL-QASEEM. The radius of his preaching area included Najd, Yemen, and Hijaz, a fact which compelled the Jew (the Ancestor of the present SAUDI FAMILY to depart from AL QASEEM to AL IHSA, where he changed his name (MORDAKHAI) To MARKHAN BIN IBRAHIM MUSA. Then he changed the location of his residence and settled at a place called DIR’IYA near AL-QATEEF, where he started to spread among the inhabitants a fabricated story about the shield of our Prophet MOHAMMAD (p.b.u.h), that it was taken as a booty by an Arab Pagan in consequence of OHOD Battle between the Arab pagans and the Muslems. “That shield, he said, was sold by the Arab Pagan to a Jewish Clan called BANU QUNAIQA’ who preserved it as a treasure! He gradually enhanced his position among the Bedouins through such stories which indicated how the Jewish clans in Arabia were so influential and deserved high esteem. He gained some personal importance among the Bedouins, and decided to settle permanently there, at DIR’IYA town, near AL QATEEF, which he decided to be his (Capital) on the Persian Gulf. He aspired to make it his spring board for establishing a Jewish Kingdom in Arabia.

In order to fulfill his ambitious scheme, he started to approach the desert Arab Bedouins for support of his position, them gradually, he declared himself as their king!

At that juncture, AJAMAN Tribe together with BANU KHALED Tribe became fully aware of that Jewish cunning plan after they had verified his true identity, and decided to put an end to him. They attacked his town and conquered it, but before arresting him he had escaped by the skin of his teeth.

That Jewish Ancestor of the SAUDI FAMILY, (MORDAKHAI), sought shelter in a farm called at that time AL-MALIBEED-GHUSAIBA near AL-ARID, which is called at our present time : AL-RIYADH.

He requested the owner of that farm to grant him an asylum. The farmer was so hospitable that he immediately gave him sanctuary. But that Jew (MORDAKHAI), no longer than a month had he stayed there, when he assassinated the land lord and all members of his family, pretending that all were killed by an invading band of thieves. Then he pretended that he had bought that real estate from them before that catastrophe happened to them! Accordingly, he had the right to reside there as a land lord. He then gave a new name to that place: He named it AL-DIRIYA – the same name as that he had lost.

That Jewish Ancestor of the SAUDI FAMILY (MORDAKHAI), was quick to establish a “GUEST HOUSE” called “MADAFFA” on the land he usurped from his victims, and gathered around him a group of hypocrites who started to spread out false propaganda for him that he was a prominent Arab Sheikh. He plotted against Sheikh SALEH SALMAN ABDULLA AL TAMIMI, his original enemy, and caused his assassination in the mosque of the town called (AL-ZALAFI).

After that, he felt satisfied and safe to make (AL-DIRIYA) his permanent home. There he practiced polygamy at a wide scale, and indeed, he begot a lot of children whom he gave pure Arab names.

Eversince his descendants grew up in number and power under the name of SAUDI CLAN, they have followed his steps in practicing under ground activities and conspiracies against the Arab Nation. They illegally seized rural sectors and farm lands, and assassinated every person who tried to oppose their evil plans. They used all kinds of deceit for reaching their goals: they bought the conscience of their dissidents; they offered their women and money to influential people in that area, particularly to those who started to write the true biography of that Jewish Family; they bribed writers of history in order to purify their ignominious history, and make their lineage related to the most prominent Arab Tribes such as RABI’A, ANZA and ALMASALEEKH.

A conspicuous hypocrite in our era whose name is MOHAMMAD AMIN AL TAMIMI- Director/Manager of the contemporary Libraries of the SAUDI KINGDOM, made up a genealogical tree (FAMILY TREE) for this JEWISH FAMILY (THE SAUDIS), connecting them to our Great Prophet, MOHAMMAD (P.B.U.H) For his false work, he received a reward of 35 (THIRTY FIVE) THOUSAND EYPTIAN POUNDS from the then SAUDI AMBASSADOR TO CAIRO, EGYPT, in the year 1362 AH.- 1943 A.D. The name of that Ambassador is : IBRAHIM AL-FADEL.

As aforementioned, the Jewish Ancestor of the SAUDI FAMILY, (MORDAKHAI), practiced polygamy by marrying a lot of Arab women and begot many children; his polygamous practice is, at the present time, being carried out ” to the letter” by his descendants; they cling to his marital heritage!

One of MORDAKHAI’S sons called AL-MAQARAN, arabized from the Jewish root (MACK-REN) begot a son called Mohammad, then another son called SAUD, which is the name of the present day SAUDI DYNASTY.

Descendants of SAUD (the present day SAUDI FAMILY )started a campaign of assassination of the prominent leaders of the Arab Tribes under the pretence that those leaders were apostates; renegading from the Islamic Religion, and deserting their Koranic doctrines; so they deserved the SAUDI condemnation and slaughter!

In the History Book of the SAUDI FAMILY pages (98-101), their private family historian declares that the SAUDI DYNASTY considers all the people of NAJD blasphemous; so their blood must be shed, their properties confiscated, and their females be taken as concubines; no muslem is authentic in his /her belief unless he/she belongs (affiliates) to the sect of MOHAMMAD BIN ABDUL WAHAB, (whose origins are also Jewish from TURKEY.) His doctrines give authority to the SAUDI FAMILY to destroy the villages with all their inhabitants-males including children, and to sexually assault their women; stab the bellies of the pregnant, and cut off the hands of their children, then burn them! They are further authorized by such a BRUTAL DOCTRINE to plunder all the properties of whom they call renegades (not following their Wahabi Sect).

Their hideous Jewish Family has, in fact, done all that kind of atrocities in the name of their false religious sect (the Wahabi), which has actually been invented by a Jew so as to sow the seeds of terror in the hearts of people in towns and villages. This Jewish Dynasty has been committing such brutal atrocities eversince 1163 A.H. They have named the whole Arabian Peninsula after their family name (SAUDI ARABIA) as if the whole region is their own personal real estate, and that all other inhabitants are their mere servants or slaves, toiling day and night for the pleasure of their masters (THE SAUDI FAMILY).

They are completely holding the natural wealth of the country as their own property. If any poor person from the common people raises his/her voice complaining against any of the despotic rules of this Jewish Dynasty, (the Dynasty) cuts off his/her head in the public square. A princess of theirs once visited FLORIDA, USA, with her retinue; she rented 90 (NINETY) Suite rooms in a Grand Hotel for about One Million Dollars a night! Can anyone of their subjects comment about that extravagant event If he/she does, his/her fate is quite known: DEATH WITH THE EDGE OF THE SAUDI SWORD IN THE PUBLIC SQUARE!!!!!!

Witnesses on the Jewish Ancestry of this Saudi Family:

In the 1960’s the “SAWT AL ARAB” Broadcasting Station in Cairo, Egypt, and the YEMEN Broadcasting Station in SANA’A confirmed the Jewish Ancestry of the SAUDI Family.

King FAISAL AL-SAUD at that time could not deny his family’s kindred with the JEWS when he declared to the WASHINGTON POST on Sept. 17, 1969 stating: “WE, THE SAUDI FAMILY, are cousins of the Jews: we entirely disagree with any Arab or Muslem Authority which shows any antagonism to the Jews; but we must live together with them in peace. Our country (ARABIA) is the Fountain head from where the first Jew sprang, and his descendants spread out all over the world.” That was the declaration of KING FAISAL AL-SAUD BIN ABDUL AZIZ!!!!!

HAFEZ WAHBI, The SAUDI Legal Adviser, mentioned in his book entitled: “THE PENINSULA OF ARABIA” that KING ABDUL AZIZ AL-SAUD, who died in 1953, had said : “Our Message (SAUDI MESSAGE) encountered the opposition of all Arab Tribes; my grandfather, SAUD AWAL, once imprisoned a number of the Sheikhs of MATHEER Tribe; and when another group of the same tribe came to intercede for the release of the prisoners, SAUD AWAL gave orders to his men to cut off the heads of all the prisoners, then, he wanted to humiliate and derogate the interceders by inviting them to eat from a banquet he prepared from the cooked flesh of his victims whose cut off heads he placed on the top of the food platters!! The interceders became so alarmed and declined to eat the flesh of their relatives; and, because of their refusal to eat, he ordered his men to cut off their heads too. That hideous crime was committed by that self imposed king to innocent people whose guilt was their opposition to his most cruel and extremely despotic rules.

HAFEZ WAHBI, states further that King ABDUL AZIZ AL-SAUD related that bloody true story to the Sheikhs of the MATHEER Tribe, who visited him in order to intercede for their prominent leader at that time, FAISAL AL DARWEESH, who was the king’s prisoner. He related that story to them in order to prevent them from interceding for the release of their Sheikh; otherwise, they would face the same fate; He killed the Sheikh and used his blood as an ablution liquid for him just before he stood up for his prayer (after the false sect doctrine of the Wahabi); The guilt of FAISAL DARWEESH at that time was that he had criticized King ABDUL AZIZ AL-SAUD when the king signed the document which the English Authorities prepared in 1922 as a declaration for giving PALESTINE to the Jews; his signature was obtained in the conference held at AL AQEER in 1922.

That was and still is the system of this Regime of the JEWISH FAMILY (SAUDI FAMILY): All its goals are : plundering the wealth of the country, robbing, falsifying, and committing all kinds of atrocity, iniquity, and blasphemy………………………



Các Nguồn Tư Liệu Khác

(chú ý: Nhân chủ chỉ giới thiệu tổng hợp các “nguồn” để giúp quí độc giả nào thích thú tham khảo có cơ hội mở rộng và CÓ NHẬN ĐỊNH QUI KẾT RIÊNG. Chúng tôi có những kiểm chứng và qui kết riêng. Khi có điều kiện sẽ trình bày trong một bài tham khảo khác.)



10- aangirfan: JEWISH CONTROL OF SAUDI ARABIA

11-The greatest conspiracy against Islam – Al Saud’s real …

12-Saudi Arabia: Jewish Bloodline, Jewish State – Pakistan Defence

13-COLD OFF THE PRESS: the Jewish origins of the House of Saud …

14-History of the Jews in Saudi Arabia – Wikipedia, the free …

15-Aangirfan: THE BIG SECRET – THEY’RE ALL JEWS

16-The Jewish roots of the Saudi Royal Family – PakInside

17-House of Saud is jewish lesbian, page 1 – Above Top Secret

18-Judaism Documentary‎

NEW INFO UPDATED 30-Dec-2024