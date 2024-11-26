This rare American intellectual is right and correct in most of the thing… except one big naivety and error: Putin-Russia and Putin himself are more koshered than his beloved Jewish criminal orange morron clown!

As far as Palestine is concerned, he is 90% correct, but seems not to understand that the Muslim world and the Mullahs have ostensibly defended Palestine but always considered Palestine as their “weakest link!” I went out on a limb to say this darkest truth anticipating to be disliked by Muslims/Arabs. As always DILLIGAF? I always speak my mind as I see it!

That’s all said. I am not convinced that their Plan will succeed. The new Hezbollah and especially new Hamas will never leave their land. And unlike the Jewish-A and its seppos, the new post-Putin Russia with real new Russians will NOT be koskered as Putin-Russia has been now!

The table will be turned, and the “Jews” will have to learn how to be “de-judaied” as Gilad Atzmon wisely proposed:

“As dramatic as it may sound, a process of de-judaification must take place before Israelis can adopt any universal modern notion of civil life.”

Let’s wait and see!