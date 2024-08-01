===

Of course.. They all want to spread fog and mist. But read their “evil hint” here between the lines:

My friend, "guided missile strike" inside Tehran! Think about this very hard and its implication and ramifications!

If it was true. Where such missile came from? Where was Iran's air defense? If so, the chosen rats would have killed all the whole bunch of Iranians and Muslim VIPs during the presidential coronation.. If the chosen rats really wanted to start and drag the West into a wider war with Iran!

Thus my analysis is : Most likely NOT, then how he as and his body guards were assassinated right inside Tehran secret residence?

And why NO ONE inside and outside want to talk about the HOW in detail? Just like the “Helicopter Crash.”

Did you read about Ebrahim Raisi body guard's father talked about him:

“The night before the trip he visited us,” the father says on camera. “He said goodbye and got into his car but returned and stayed 20 minutes. Then he left but after a short drive he returned again and spent 10 more minutes with us.” He grows choked up. “The third time when saying goodbye he kissed his mother, he kissed his mother’s feet, he kissed me, and then bent down and kissed my feet. “It was then I knew he would go and never return, I knew we would never meet again.”

https://thetaoofanarchy.substack.com/p/we-need-to-discuss-about-iran-helicopter-6d7

To me, this is the most important “evidence”, so to speak, since everything has been covered up!

There must be something going on inside Iran and among Muslim/Arab.

I don't know many thing. But one thing I knew for a fact that Hamas/Palestine has been considered "their weakest link", particularly ever since Hamas made a very stupid strategic mistake of fighting along side Mossad/CIA ISIS/Free Syria against Hezbollah. Iran and Assad in Syria.

You see “THEY” made Ismail Haniyeh “relaxed” after “difficulty” with Qatar, giving him “making peace with PLO Mahmoud Abbas...moving around Tehran … then disposed him when he felt relaxed and most safe!

Let’s wait and see IF Iran “direct strike on the chosen rats” this time will be a real effective strike, at least equal to what the chosen rats have done for the past two weeks!

If Iran really understood the chosen rats ultimate goal, Iran must take this chance seriously. And let’s see if Turkey Erdogan lives up to his recent rhetoric.

I know with strong confidence that IF Tehran and Ankara took “the right to military humanitarian intervention” to stop the “ICJ-ICC verdict-Gaza-Genocide”.. The Usled West will vocally protest strongly but would not go all-in. The chosen rat would be done! The damage will be very high, but the price is well worth it!

At any rate, To me, after 9 months of Gaza genocide with the evilly deprived and unhinged action of the chosen rats in full display.. but the Unity in Muslim/ Arab World is still more elusive than ever... I have concluded without reservation that Muslim/Arab leadership as a whole is a bunch of corrupted shortsighted cowards who are only good at suppressing their own Muslims without mercy.

When I see Muslim people around the world being poor, humiliated, just like my ex-tribe Vietnam, for decades despite they have everything… natural resources, intelligence, bravery...I knew the flaws are lying within. One of them is their “leadership” that is concerned ONLY about “effective ruling” over their own people with violent force not the well-being or dignity of the people.

Again I always sincerely want to be proven wrong in this situation.

Anyway, last but not least. When “religious values” are forced upon people with brutal violence. It’s slavery. It’s not God’s mercy and love, but Evil/Satan’s disdain and hatred. The same is true with political values, IMHO. That’s why and how I am an atheist and anarchist!

:-) :-) :-)

Last word is yours as always.