Thank you! Very precise and succinct!

However, please allow me to elaborate.

This had been proved even before the modern “Khazarian Jews” ever existed after the big conversion in 7th C-AD. And it’s all wtitten clearly in the so-called “hebrew bible”, which according to my read did not exist in written form but only in scattered oral form until the creation of Septuagint, when all these oral stories were recorded in Greek the first time ever! And then later nefariously and deceptively TRANSLATED into “hebrew” and “aramaic” which content quite a few anacronism!

The Greek Septuagint IS NOT the translation from “hebrew” but the original “bible in written form” which consists of different oral stories from different sources (such as stories exist in sumerian cuneiform tablets that thousands year pre-dated the “bible” i.e the “great flood.” Please, take time to watch “Ancient Apocalypse”

The symbolic story of 72 srcibes is just a story to convey and concrete the myth of fictional 12 tribes and the magic number “6” … Since 6 scribes from each of the 12 tribes, hence 72! (the number 72 is also “sacred” in Chinese numerology)

These Judeans (now modern Jews) fake everything, not just as Prof Shlomo Sand discvoverd in his myth shattering works “The Invention of the Jewish People” and “The Invention of the Land Of Israel”. The so-called “Dead Sea Scroll” is a forgery as is the piece of rock contains the name of fictional “David!”

Serious and independent researchers have found quite a few of anachronism in such “accient written documents” and some crucial unexplained missings such as, inter alia, “the absence of the giant pyramids of Egypt in such “thousand year span epic bible” that begins in Egypt, the center of its stories/myths structure?

The whole existence of such “chosenism” is a self- destructive for those who created it and those who follow it. As the ex-Jew Brother Nathanael calls “Judaism is a religion of death”

And another ex-Jew Gilad Atzmon hit it right on its head:

“As dramatic as it may sound, a process of de-judaification must take place before Israelis can adopt any universal modern notion of civil life.”

Unfortunately, these “truly misserable people” and their fictional stories have been considered “sacred” by billions of people around the world, especially Christians and Muslims. This makes any serious exposé of these “truly misserable people” and their evil democidal behaviour with their anti-humanity belief system a risk of being “enemy” NOT ONLY these “truly misserable people” themselves but also of billions of Abrahamic believers!

You have taken such risk. So have I!

Thank you Brigadoon.