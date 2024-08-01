My young friend, I do understand why you would so thought. But in this case very UNLIKELY!

First, the chosen rats CANNOT BE TRUSTED regardless. They would commit any crime every crime for Jewishness. This is a Torah and Talmudic edicts called “Jewish dispensationalism” (read Israel Shahak “Jewish Religion The weight of 3 thousands years). And those chosen rats living outside the stolen land who commit such act called “Sayanim.” It’s a truism or a given. Please read “By Way of Deception: The Making of a Mossad officer by Ex-Mossad Victor Ostrovsky . It’s on my online bookshell.

However, there are TWO IMPORTANT THINGS you should have known and must have known about Iran and the current Islamic regime .

1- Jews in Iran have consistently refused to go to the stolen land despite the chosen rats in the stolen land repeatedly urged them to do so with huge “incentive” - which renders the works of Iraian Sayanim mostly ineffective.

2- There are many remnants of the Mohammad Reza Pahlavi’s regime still operating inside Iran, who hate NOT just the current Islamic regime but Islam altogether, and have worked dutifully with and for the CIA and Mossad! (Please re-visit my encounter with these “Iranians” in Melbourne)

Let alone the fact that the current Islamic regime has committed brutal repression on many other Iranians who just disagree with Iranian Theocracy. This theocratic stupidity has offered the Mossad and CIA more useful idiots than they hope for! Sad, unfortunate but this is the fact!

You see, with such a big pool of “dissidents” of which there are plenty NOT ONLY of useful idiots who work for CIA/MOSSAD out of hate and vengeance but also MONEY….many of these Iranians are poor. The chosen rats and their seppos do not need Sayanim which are mostly ineffective in the situation inside Iran.

I just want to ignore the other fact of factionalism inside Iran for it’s more complex and more complicated- that needs a whole long essay to deal with. The book “Waking Up in Tehran” is just a tip of an iceberg.

Point being the current Theocratic Iran is very weak, not because Iranian people are weak and stupid, but the regime and its policies are shortsighted and stupid that have made Iranian people become weak.

As I mentioned in the past I have quite a few Iranian real friends of both sides.

As a Muslim/Arab you must have known this “situation” much better than I do.

As an ex-Vietnamese I learned this first hand lesson by heart! The brutality and stupidity of the current Viet communist regime has offered the CIA/Mossad more effective agents than CIA/Mossad would hope for. There is a bunch of Viets both inside and outside Vietnam who hate the current Vietnam regime more than anything else and willing to work with and for the Seppos to undermine the current Viet regime.. For whatever reason, right or wrong , justified or not all is irrelevant. It’s the fact that the regime has created its own enemy inside and within!

At least in the Vietnam case, the current Vietcong )the commies) has been trying to fix it with certain success since I left.

Remember what Dr Mohamed Mahathir commented:

".The fact that Muslims have been more busy killing each other rather than Americans or Europeans has not changed the attitudes of the Europeans. Perhaps it is because they feel guilty and expect revenge for the injustices perpetrated by them that they fear Muslims, any Muslim. And more than a decade since 9/11, they are still obsessed with their own security, to the detriment of the security of other people. . I have thought a lot about 9/11. I have seen pictures and video clips of the attacks. I have heard the narrators give their opinions regarding the attacks. But to this i would like to add my own opinion based on my observation of the Arabs at peace and at war. . The Arabs may have been great warriors in the past but after they fell under western rule they seem to have lost their prowess in wars. In their wars against Israel they were so inept that they have never won a single battle, even when their forces far outnumbered the Israelis. In the years immediately after the formation of the state of Israel, the combined armies of Egypt, Jordan and Syria were defeated by smaller Israeli forces. The Arabs never seem to be able to plan or strategise and certainly their execution of battle plans are just plain bad. . They are not a disciplined people and this lack of discipline shows everywhere. And they cannot keep anything secret. Someone would leak whatever plan they may have worked out. For money there are Arabs who are prepared to reveal the hiding places of their leaders." Dr. Mahathir Mohamad opens the 9/11 Revisited Conference in Kuala Lumpur 19th November 2012 -https://lwtc247.wordpress.com/2012/11/19/international-conference-911-revisited-seeking-the-truth/ -https://phiquyenchinh.wordpress.com/2019/03/23/to-my-muslim-friends/

IMHO, the Muslim/Arabs should learn Sun Tztu by heart if they truly want to win the chosen rats

If someone called him/herself your friend, who never gives you any constructive criticism, he/she is not your friend but your true deadly enemy.

It’s just me anyway. As always the last word is yours, my friend.

