Folks, remember the warning I posted sometime ago:

That

“As I have reported that in this arse end of the world, Muslims, Mosques, and those who stand with Palestinians have been constantly being monitored, intimidated by the thugs and goons day and night… That’s how I knew something big was going to happen! And this has been intensifying for the last two days!”

As a matter of fact, my grand nephew and I have noticed some “fake stars” appearing on the sky at evening above our residential area after the 7-Oct-2023, where many muslims live and some mosques located. And there several thugs drones flying around below. My grand nephew and I made some “check and test” by using our own amateur monocular and his old Iphone to watch and record these fake stars movement. We’ve noticed that every time we watched/recorded these fake stars there some drone hoovering around and these “fake stars” move. That means these “fake stars” seeing us from such distance and even in darkness!

I have a habit of having late meal and then either walking or riding bike with my monocular (for bird moon/stars watching) after meal before going to bed. That’s how I noticed and spoted these fake stars and thug drones at evening and at night… and even some stupid thugs driving around on the ground and follow instruction from the above!

Sometimes these thugs’ drones even try to intimidate me by flying ahead and above whlie I was biking. I was so “scared” that the only thing I could do was riding with just one hand so the other would be free to give them my middle finger up to the sky! Sometimes I would just stop and up my real ass toward them for 30 seconds!

My point is NOT to scare you but to let you know with EVIDENCES and FACTS that the West has no democracy but just a thuggery state that is worse than China in many certain aspects. We all have been being monitored not just while surfing online, talking on “stupid phone” watching “stupid TV” but also by physically by state of the art of drone technology from the sky!

And to encourage you to let these thugs know that we KNOW … and DILLIGAF to them whenever you can, since these thugs love and enjoy seeing people showing fear to them!

Below is the clip I recoded with my grand nephew Iphone. The clip is 8 minutes in real time.. But I made it into six clip with six different speeds from slow to faster to show you how this “star” moves in just 8 minutes!

I hope when I have a good telesope that allows me to record these fake stars with thoese real stars and drones flying around. I would be great!

That’s all for now folks!