As I have reported that in this arse end of the world, Muslims, Mosques, and those who stand with Palestinians have been constantly being monitored, intimidated by the thugs and goons day and night… That’s how I knew something big was going to hqappend! And this has been intensifying for the last two days!

Well, except this yours truly, since he has not said anything negative about the fucking Jews and their slimy cowardly, and brainless Western minions or aything positive about the Axis of Resistance at all!

They must have known this is true, since they READ my writings both posted and draft, and their drones and under cover thugs have been around my humble home for months if not years… for my own protection! Aren’t I so lucky?