It’s all about (and because of) the delusion of the separation of Zionism and Judaism. The will and the attempt of such separation are fatal, stupid, cowardly, if not fraudulent and dishonest which is often cloaked in “tolerance, harmony, and political prudence.”

As long as one keeps analysing things based on such illusion and dishonesty one understands nothing and becomes part of the problem. Regardless of how much one knows about many other things one will be unable to have a right solution.

One has to wonder:

-How and why all the ex-Jews do not have such illusion at all?

-Why all such prominent ex-Jews such as Prof Shlomo Sand, Gilad Atzmon, the late Prof Israel Shahak, Jack Bernstein, Br Nathanael Kapner, Ron Unz etc.. who are all well experienced and well-versed ex-Jews with all their fact findings… all have been ignored by all prominent Muslim/Arab activists and “intellecruals?”

Is it because their factual findings trash all the bullshit make-believe of “god chosen people” and “people of the book?” Or the truth they reveal are not considered “religious and political viability?”

Your call folks! I have said enough. Hopefully in the near future I will have time to pen a detailed six cents of mine on this matter.

Please be prepared for the coming year.