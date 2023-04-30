We need to discuss about the 2nd Amendment seriously, Because in this direst time of humanity the 2nd Amendment is more relevant not only to the American people but to the whole humanity than ever.

The first thing people must understand is the gigantic difference between RIGHTS and Privileges.

Rights are inherent by birth, by nature of existence or "God-given" if you are a believer. That means you automatically have them as human being and no one, no authority in any circumstance at all can restrict or take them away. They are unalienable. No one nor can the “Constitution” give Rights, it just recognizes them in written form on a piece of paper.

Privilege is thing that You are given, granted by a power over you such as government/authority, your employers etc mainly for your obedience in return. .. And all can be taken away by these power/authority as they see fit.

So everything called “Bill of Rights” is actually just “Bill of Privileges" since you must apply for and be permitted/granted to have them. You are permitted to have them does not necessarily mean you can “freely” exercise them. You are permitted to “free” speech; You are permitted to have gun but you can only exercise these privileges within conditions set out by politicians and their thugs. Or else!

Catherine Fitts (and the host of the show) is a typical statist dreamer at heart since her “solutions” derive from the system of government violent authority. Especially her half truth elaboration with the deliberate evasiveness on the Constitution and especially about the "Second Amendment."

She was focusing mainly on “gun and the all the common uses of gun” rather than on the sole specific purpose of the Second Amendment. The Second Amendment is NOT just about gun but the specific right to use gun against tyrannical government!

As the matter of fact, people in other countries do have privilege of keeping and bearing gun without being mentioned in their Constitutions at all.

The Second Amendment:

“A well regulated Militia being necessary to the security of a free State, the right of the people to keep and bear Arms, shall not be infringed.”

Why such right is forcefully written in the Constitution?

Because:

“That whenever government become destructive of these ends, it's right of the people to abolish it.."

In essence, this is about THE RIGHT of the citizens to band together and to use guns to protect themselves and their freedoms against their own tyrannical government and its thugs.

The right to use force/GUN against government and its thugs when (not if) Government becomes destructive to freedom and to human rights as being declared categorically clear in the Declaration of Independence right in the midst of the Revolution, in which the British subjects in America colonies revolted to overthrow their own Government and its thugs (the Red coats) to establish a new separate nation now called the USA!

One can see those individuals who demanded and insisted to insert this Amendment into the un-ratified Constitution during the bitter debate over the ratification of the Constitution in 1787–88 did understand that Government with violent authority will corrupt and become tyrannical, and that people could not be able to abolish or alter the tyrannical government just by verbal protesting or negotiating or even voting ... People must use force/gun to achieve such ultimate existential goal. And that was exactly what these British subjects did against the brutal and cold blood onslaught of their own tyrannical government and its thugs, the red-coats. Have I read the different version of the USA history from the Americans’?

That's also exactly the reason why the Bill of Rights especially the Second Amendment were demanded to be inserted into the Constitution as a condition for the Constitution to be ratified.

Without the Bill of Rights the Constitution would have never been ratified and gone into effect as a supreme basic laws of the land. Without the Bill Of Right the US Constitution would be the worst of all "constitutions" on this planet, which is just a tool to “lawfully and legally” preserve all the power for the minority to rule and steal everything from the slaves a.k.a “citizens.” Just look at the “power” vested in the Presidency and the Congress the so-called Supreme-court! People have nothing except the Bill of Rights!

That’s said. However, the bottom line is if IT IS A RIGHT, it is God-given, or naturally and inherently exists within one’s existence and unalienable. You don't need any toilet paper to recognize them with “conditions apply.” It’s just mere privilege in a deceptive form of Constitution!

In reality, every constitution of every nation state is the toilet paper. It is a trick, a gaslighting, a deception to devolve all natural rights into mere privileges given by Government, the rulers with their “conditions and consent apply”, so to speak!

As the host and Catherine Fitts took turn to tell their stories of having gun to protect against common thugs. But what if Government thugs come for them? I would bet that they would, as every so-called “law abiding citizens” have done, quiveringly drop their guns and obediently walk out with their hands over their head, and hope for the best. Otherwise their names would be added into the national statistics of death by government thugs for “posing threat to the life of government’ employees” blah blah blah…

This is the sole reason why the vast majority of Americans is so terrified and so scared of hearing about the true purpose of the Second Amendment.

The only point I wholeheartedly concur with her is that she states, in effect, that the right to keep and bear arms is the most important right which will secure other rights. As I said in the past that the Right to bear arm and to form well regulated militias should have been the First Amendment.

“...The right to keep and bear arms” is meaningless if one does not have the will to exercise them freely, for as a matter of fact, this natural right is the protector of all rights. No one can have any other freedoms at all if one does not have the will and means to defense and protect his/her own life when violated and threatened especially by their very own Government.”

The “almighty” Constitution is just a toilet paper that has been used to deceive the people into believe that they are the “bosses” and have “rights.” They are not the “bosses” of the nation. They are owned by the their rulers. They don’t have rights. All are just privileges given and can be taken away by politicians as they see fit! This “almighty” Constitution (and every Constitutions exists on this planet) has been violated and ignored since the days the ink on it was still wet.

July 14, 1798

Sedition Act

Congress adopts the Sedition Act, the fourth and last of the Alien and Sedition acts. The bill subjects any American citizen to a fine and/or imprisonment for obstructing the implementation of federal law, or for publishing malicious or false writings against Congress, the President, or the government.

September 12, 1798

Franklin's grandson arrested

Philadelphia newspaper editor Benjamin Franklin Bache, grandson of Benjamin Franklin, is arrested under Sedition Act for “libeling” President Adams.

Bear in mind that Blacks were not included!

And it only gets worse and worse ever since to this day.

So, stop dreaming about “politicians” or “national saviors” coming forward to save you by “supporting, protecting, and defending the Constitution.” None of them has ever done so. So, stop whining about this toilet paper since it does not work. It has been violated and manipulated and ignored all the time in order to rule over people effectively.

This statist system of government violent authority has no true intention to serve and protect the People or enhance their life and their freedoms since the dawn of political power. It is designed as a deception to trick people into surrendering their natural (or God-given) Rights and true Liberty to the imagined State, which is actually a system of violent authority that is comprised of and run by a minority group of psychopaths of the day called Government.

My concluding point is if people do understand their natural rights or God-given rights, if you prefer, and their love for Liberty and dignity is greater than the fear of death, they don’t need the so-called constitution to regconize them at all. Because when people are ignorant about their natural or God-given rights, and when the love of conveniences and the fear of death are greater than the love for liberty, no constitution can protect people. No one, not even God can save them at all.

The Americans have such unique recognition of the right to fight back and abolish the Government by force in their Constitution. Just look at them now! The successful global Covid-scamdemic and its clotshot have proven it all!

The perpetrators still have the free rule over the whole humanity with more crimes to come: Digital IDs, Programmable Money, and global mandatory mRNA clotshot… just forget about the “war” even the Nuke WW3! Idiots!

Well, it’s my reading of history, my understanding of reality, and my own convictions.

As always, your life, your choice, your decision, folks.