For What The Hell Is Truly The Right To Keep and Bear Arms?

Date: 22/03/2020Author: TheTaoOfAnarchy

Talking about the USA Constitution amid the hype of COVID19 pandemic hoax seems to be irrelevant and behind the curve. Except it is not!

The whole USA’s Constitution, like every other so-called constitution, is just a bunch of deceptions and cheat sheet for statist power with a pretend democracy or a fake republic, except the Second Amendment, which is a true real deal!

“A well regulated militia being necessary to the security of a free state, the right of the people to keep and bear arms shall not be infringed.”

I cannot say that I read every constitution of every nation-state in this planet, but I have read quite a bunch of this kind of statist toilet paper, and it seems to me that “the right to keep and bear arms” without “restrictions”- technically “cannot be infringed” only exists in the USA and is recognized and written in black and white also by only the USA Constitution. (Shhh …Well, the fact is “the right to keep and bear arms” in the USA and those in Mexico and Guatemala, technically can be infringed! And have been infringed severely at the whim of the Government!)

However, for the sake of argument, please let’s just pretend as if the “right to keep and bear arms” in the USA were unique as many dumbshit Amerikans believe! They believe they were “exceptional,” don’t they!

First important notice: it is an amendment, which means it was not there originally. The founding members/ framers did not want to recognize this most important natural right, if not the mother of all other rights as far as I am concerned.

I don’t know exactly who insisted to insert this “amendment” into the Constitution, (it could be Thomas Jefferson and his supporters) but IMHO, this/these persons must have understood very well what true Liberty is, and these persons must love and cherish Liberty deeply.

For it is a very simple fact that one can claim as many rights and freedoms as one wishes, but one still has nothing if one has no will to fight for them and no means to protect them against the violation and the imminent threat to one own life! And the same is true for a community or a state if you prefer, in this case. One must be alive in an inviolate status to have freedoms and rights! It’s no-brainer at all.

That’s why the Second Amendment (should have been the first. This fact is very telling about this bunch of “founding fathers”) states unequivocally clearly that “”A well regulated militia being necessary to the security of a free state” and within such community (or state) “the right of the people to keep and bear arms shall not be infringed.” The persons who insisted to include this most important natural right of all rights, must have pondered very hard on every word they chose. Because not only that a community (state) cannot be free without a free people to form a “A well regulated militia“, (not an army), but also the people themselves cannot be free without the right to keep and bear arms in order to defend and protect themselves against any government’s violation at the first place.

You have no freedom at all if you do not have a mean to protect and defend your freedoms when violated. Period!

Therefor “to the security of a free state” in this USA Constitution’s context means not only to reserve the right to literally fight back any violation from central/federal government but also to compel /order the citizenry to do so. Thus “the right of the people to keep and bear arms” is for fighting against Government’s tyranny/violation of people lives and liberty at every level!

I know, I know! Many “historians” and “constitutional experts” have spun this particular right away from its original sole purpose with dishonest arguments such as “representative democracy” and “representative government of the people, by the people, for the people craps!

Ask yourself this question: Why did some Founding Members after the Constitution had been written in a complete from, demand and insist on adding/inserting “the right of the people to keep and bear arms” at the first place?

Was it demanded and insisted in order for people to go around to shoot rabbit and deer or grizzle or even the native Indians at that time? Or some petty thieves and robberies? Or their annoying neighbors? Of course not! The right of the people to keep and bear arms is to defend against the existential threat to liberty from the very Government itself!

The ultimate purpose of “the right of the people to keep and bear arms” is to secure a “free state”. Who would threaten a “free state” of the free people? Government and its goons and thugs of course! We all have not just only witnessed but experienced government violation of our liberty, our human dignity, and our very bodily lives all the time!

Therefore “the right of the people to keep and bear arms” was obviously initiated and insisted particular by liberty lovers, and it’s there for those who cherish liberty, who want to be free-people, not the “gun lovers”, the “sport lovers”, and mere hunters as this has been deliberately wrongly spun by Amerikan useful idiots (NRA). Of course, there is nothing wrong to be “gun lover.” It’s their freedom, but the point of the second Amendment is not for or about “gun lover” per se at all!

For years, the NRA, instead of making categorically clear that the Second Amendment is for liberty protection and freedoms’ defense and that “the right of the people to keep and bear arms” is not for “gun lovers” or “for sport”, but for liberty lovers and freedom protectors against the Government itself.

The NRA and gun lunatics have been so silly that have been falling into the semantic trap, and stupidly let those statists and so-called liberal progressive to ridicule and demonize gun owners as just “gun lovers” and “hunters” who love shooting animals senselessly!

The NRA should have consistently insisted that “The right of the people to keep and bear arms” is for the most important natural right: Self preservation, self-defense in order to live as free people in a free state.

They, NRA and those constitutionalists should have explained to their Americans the sole purpose of the 2nd Amendment in its constitutional context that, but they have not, but on the contrary, have tried their best not to do so! Why?

Simply because they all know that it’s a statist taboo to mention any thing against Government and its agents especially with guns! These days, no one dares to encourage or even suggest to citizens about their right to vocally loudly argue with Government thugs and goons, let alone to fight them back with guns!

They all know full well that the right to self-defense and self preservation of citizens naturally entail the right to, as far as gun is concerned, shoot back at Government agents, by who their own life and the life of their family are threatened directly and imminently. Government does not want to give up its monopoly of using violence, and ironically, these people in NRA and most “gun lovers” as statists, who worship Government and the power of the State, don’t want this right (to shoot back at Government agents) to be recognized either!

Well, except a very minority of people such as Larken Rose with When Should You Shoot A Cop

They all know that “the right to keep and bear arms” is meaningless if one does not have the will to exercise them freely, for as a matter of fact, this natural right is the protector of all rights. No one can have any other freedoms at all if one does not have the will and means to defense and protect his/her own life when violated and threatened especially by their very own Government.

I don’t love violence, I don’t love force. As a matter of fact, I don’t love guns, swords, knifes, or bows and arrows, But I do need to possess them as means to protect my liberty and enhance my safety! I have practiced martial art (judo and southern Shaolin school) since I was 12.

Why have I brought this issue up to you, especially to my American friends? Because only you, Americans have the Constitution that spells out explicitly and categorically clearly this most important right: “the right of the people to keep and bear arms shall not be infringed.” The right to fight against Government that violates the people’s body and liberty.

But ever since this Amendment was added into the Constitution, this right has been deliberately misinterpreted by the so-called Supreme Court, and has repeatedly been infringed by governments and the ruling elites. And that the American people have just willingly swallowed all these false explanations, interpretations, and its infringements.

And now with the state-made hype of bio-engineered COVID19 pandemic, government can lock down the whole nation, Government agents can arrest and force the poisonous injection and quarantine on anyone suspected with infection. Yes they do it just because of a not so “novel disease” that has killed far less than any other diseases! Not just because they can, but because people allow them!

I can imagine that if people themselves, not government, established their right to literally shoot back at Government agents, by who their lives are directly threatened, their freedoms are violated, there will be no longer the need for protest or demonstration or violent revolution at all! The root cause of the problems is already eliminated!

The bottom line is: Every right is meaningless without the will and the right to fight for and defend your own life against the violation and threat from Government! No nation state, no constitution ever allows such fundamental natural right to be exercised … until when the people themselves have enough and decide to exercise such fundamental right to make a revolution!

The right to abolish government and killing its thugs and goons always exists right within the will of liberty and the love for freedoms.

“…That whenever any Form of Government becomes destructive of these ends, it is the Right of the People to alter or to abolish it…”

I don’t know who wrote such “treasonous” idea, but that’s exactly what “the right to keep and bear arms” is for!

Effectively, in essence, the 2nd Amendment is THE RIGHT OF THE PEOPLE TO USE GUNS AGAINST THEIR OWN GOVERNMENT TO PROTECT THEIR FREEDOM, THEIR LIVES and FAMILY! And this Right is unique to the Americans, since it exists only in the USA’s Constitution!

Think about this folks! As always the last word is yours!