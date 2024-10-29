I don/t know about you folks, but whenever I watch these reports (Supposed they are true and If these are true, since I don’t trust “MSM journalism” especially that of India) I think of Nasrallah, his miscalculation, and his misplaced-trust all that led to his tragic demise. I could not help but cling to my dream, the the dream I had, the dream I dreamt…

My dream and sorrow are not because of Nasrallah or for Nasrallah himself, but because of and for the avoidable and preventable cruel deaths of hundreds of thousand Palestinians, children, and babies…and tens of thousands Shiite Lebanese. All of these people would have been alive today celebrating new era in freedom not just in the Middle East, West Asia but in the whole Western world, HAD Hassan Nasrallah acted decisively in accordance to the wish of Muslim people in Lebanon and Palestine. Because the anti-humanity genocidal Jewish state and its Jewish power would have been gone months ago!

Well, it’s my dream, the dream I had, the dream I dreamt!

The last word is always yours!