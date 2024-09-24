Folks, last night I had a dream. I had a time machine and I went back to the day after October 7 2023. I flew to meet with Hezbollah, Syrian Bashar al-Assad, Iranian President of Iran Ebrahim Raisi, Yemeni Abdul-Malik al-Houthi, and Islamic Resistance in Iraq (IRI).. And I wishpered something with these leaders… I could not remember now…(I may have to check my previous posts to see what I did say)

Anyway as I flew back home… but somehow very strange thing happened. My home was not in Australia but somewhere in Jerusalem! (WTF!) And Oh mygoshhh !

I witnessed a sea wave of all forces of the Axis of Restistance attacking and advancing into the Jewish genocidal terrorist state! At the same time Palestinian resistance forces in West Bank rose up attacking all the so-called armed settlers and the IOF!

While in Gaza, Hamas and other Palestinian Freedom fighters smashed all the walls and forwarded to Tel Aviv…I was so “scared” (wink wink) and decided to fly back to Melbourne…

On the way home , I saw political chaos around the Five Eyes where politicians were debating on sending more troops to rescue and assist their chosen rats masters… I heard that some Seppo war ships in the region were sunk by who I did not know!

As I landed back in Melbourne I saw the breaking news on the big screen at Federation Square that the Five Eyes rescuing and re-enforcement came too late. Tel Aviv had fallen right on day one and more than half of the Jewish population in the stolen land had flown out of Palestine back to their original home e.g Russia, Jewish-A, German, Holland, Hungary etc… before the Five Eyes recuing forces landed.

There was a news that there had been a big fighting betwwen the Axis of Resistance and the Five Eyes Forces…but somehow it just stopped!

Perhaps these Western Jewish Slaves realized that their Masters have gone! There was no point to fight… And all of the sudden, I saw a huge crowd burst out on all Melbourne streets from every direction… with all kind of musical instruments, chanting and singing… celebrating Peace… or whatever I could not remember since huge noise woke me up to reality while my tooth started aching again!

I have to see my dentist today, folks!