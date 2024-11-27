Folks, like you I don’t have a “ful information” on this “ceasefire.” Howver, l as I’ve tried to remind everyone that the Jews and the seppos have determined to wipe out any resistance not just the Axis of Resistance with Zero Sum War. Their Yinon Plan is non-negotiable!

So, this ceasefire must be understood as a Jewish “genocidal vacation!” Since they are Jews, we know for the fact that when they “agree to a ceasfire” it means they have been so badly injured that they could face a defeat.

So as always they had to pose as strong by attacking, destroying, and murdering both muslims and non-muslim civilians to increase the pressure on Hezbollah to their “genocidal vacation” so that they can recouperate!

Hezbollah has been pushed into a hard situation, given the Lebanese army is a joke and the non-Muslim factions in Labanon has been worse than “unreliable”- while Iran has cowardly been procrastinated… Thus Hezbollah could not do the final blow to the Jews but needs time to recouperate too.

IMHO, this ceasefire is not just a mere “genocidal vacation” but a trap in both political and military aspects.

It, literally separates and isolates Hamas and Palestine away from the Hezbollah, while allowing the Jews the liberty to NOT only to clean up Palestine but attack Hezbollah whenever the Jews “feel” unsafe! In short, it ties Hezbollah hands in several ways.

If I were Hezbollah I would try to reorganize as fast and as quick as I could in such a format that will allow my forces to attack the Jews at anytime… while during the “ceasefire”, find “legitimate” way to assist Hamas intensifying their attack on the Jews. DO NOT let them rest with such “genocidal vacation!”… This ceasefire does not include the Houthis, Iraqi, and the Syrian, does it?

My “ever wild guess” is the Jews will never honor anything as always let alone such advantaged-upper-hand “ceasefire”, they will find pretext to continue to massacre Lebanon as soon as they can… and of course will blame all on Hezbollah!

Last but not least, the Axis of Resiatence will have no chance to win, and the Palestinians will have no chance to take their land back unless they MUST attack Jewish non-military targets exatcly the way the Jews have inflicted on Musllim civilians!

Have you heard anything from Christian and Buddhist leaders on this Jewish genocide of Palestinians and Lebanese? Go figure!

Anyway, I am not Palestinian or Lebanese. I cannot wear their shoes. I am just an armchair substacker with loudmouth. They know what best for them.

And the last word is yours as always, folks!