The Tao of Anarchy: There is no God. There is no State. They are all superstitions that are established by the power-hunger psychopaths to divide, rule, and enslave us. It's only you and me, we are all true and real existence though in one short life. That is, We all are capable to freely interact with one another without coercion from anyone. We all are capable to take self-responsibility to find ways to live with one another in liberty, equality, harmony, and happiness before leaving this world forever. We all were born free and equal among all beings on this planet. We are not imprisoned in a place with a political name just because we were born there by chance. We are not chained to a set of indoctrinated beliefs that have been imposed upon us by so-called traditions. This Planet is home to all of us. No one own it. We share the benefits from and responsibility to this Earth. We pledge no oath, no allegiance to no one; submit to no authority. No one chose to be born as black, white, yellow, brown etc..or whatsoever. Ergo, stop bullshitting about "proud race" and "nationalism!" We are all free and equal. The only obligation we all must undertake constantly with consistency is to respect the same freedom of others.

ABOUT ME

I don’t know what to say about myself. I am just a normal person like everyone of you. I love liberty more than anything else. I was born in Vietnam but I love no nation. I do travel around the world. I now live in Australia. I respect every people and reject any authority. If this is called anarchy then I am an anarchist. Are you? I hope you are.