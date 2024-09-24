Zionism, Israel, and Palestine
A Century of Conflict Over the Holy Land
EPub Format
• Mobi/Kindle Format
• 184,000 Words
Contents
Rounding Up Arabs, Blacks, and Jews
Salon • December 6, 2001 • 1,100 Words • 7m
Israel’s Future: Kachism or Nothing
Commentary (Letters) • January 2002 • 600 Words
Sharonism vs. Building a Wall
The Sacramento Bee • April 28, 2002 • 1,600 Words • 11m
American Pravda: Oddities of the Jewish Religion
The Unz Review • July 16, 2018 • 7,800 Words • 56m
American Pravda: Jews and Nazis
The Unz Review • August 6, 2018 • 6,800 Words • 52m
American Pravda: Mossad Assassinations
The Unz Review • January 27, 2020 • 27,300 Words • 3h25m
American Pravda: Remembering the Liberty
The Unz Review • October 18, 2021 • 11,400 Words • 1h24m
The Neocons and Their Rise to Power
The Unz Review • May 1, 2023 • 6,800 Words • 52m
American Pravda: Israel, Gaza, and Broader Issues
The Unz Review • October 23, 2023 • 11,000 Words • 1h23m
Pro-Israel Propaganda-Lies vs. Reality
The Unz Review • October 30, 2023 • 4,300 Words • 32m
American Pravda: War Crimes and Atrocity-Hoaxes in the Israel/Gaza Conflict
The Unz Review • November 6, 2023 • 6,400 Words • 50m
Zionism, Antisemitism, and Racialism
The Unz Review • November 13, 2023 • 7,600 Words • 1h1m
The Balfour Declaration and 116,000 American Lives
The Unz Review • November 20, 2023 • 4,800 Words • 39m
American Pravda: Gaza and the Antisemitism Hoax
The Unz Review • November 27, 2023 • 9,000 Words • 1h12m
American Pravda: The Nakba and the Holocaust
The Unz Review • December 11, 2023 • 14,600 Words • 1h53m
Gaza and the Dangers of Jewish Paranoia
The Unz Review • December 18, 2023 • 5,800 Words • 45m
American Pravda: Israel and the Holocaust Hoax
The Unz Review • January 8, 2024 • 8,200 Words • 1h4m
Jews and Antisemitism at Harvard University
The Unz Review • January 15, 2024 • 5,500 Words • 47m
Prof. John Beaty and the True Origin of the Jews
The Unz Review • January 29, 2024 • 12,900 Words • 1h39m
Gazacaust: Placing the Blame Where It Belongs
The Unz Review • February 5, 2024 • 4,600 Words • 36m
Elon Musk Goes to Canossa
The Unz Review • February 12, 2024 • 5,400 Words • 43m
American Pravda: Gaza, Jewish Power, and the Holocaust
The Unz Review • February 19, 2024 • 10,400 Words • 1h23m
Judith Miller, David Cole, and the Holocaust
The Unz Review • February 26, 2024 • 9,500 Words • 1h11m
The Jewish Roots of the Gaza Rampage
The Unz Review • March 11, 2024 • 5,900 Words • 47m
Israeli Assassinations and Public Scrutiny
The Unz Review • April 15, 2024 • 7,800 Words • 59m
Israel/Gaza: The Masks Come Off in American Society
The Unz Review • May 6, 2024 • 6,900 Words • 55m
American Pravda: The True Origin of the Jews as Khazars, Israelites, or Canaanites
The Unz Review • May 27, 2024 • 12,900 Words • 1h40m
Body Counts and Blood Libels in the Israel/Gaza Conflict
The Unz Review • July 15, 2024 • 5,700 Words • 45m
The State of Israel as “Cartoonishly Evil”?
The Unz Review • August 5, 2024 • 5,500 Words • 42m
American Pravda: Hamas, Nazis, and the Right to Rape
The Unz Review • August 12, 2024 • 7,300 Words • 56m
American Pravda: October 7th and September 11th
The Unz Review • September 9, 2024 • 11,200 Words • 1h25m
Mossad’s Exploding Pager Attacks and 9/11
The Unz Review • September 23, 2024 • 5,600 Words • 44m
Podcast Interviews
Red Ice TV • Israel/Gaza Conflict and Anti-Semitismr • December 6, 2023 • 1hr