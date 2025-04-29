The Jewish genocide of Palestinians has passed 18 months!
-Not a single one nation dares to stop it! Except the Palestinian resistance and the Ansar Allah Houthis.
- The Houthi Yemenis have paid the heavy price for such human righteousness and principle.
- Since 15 March 2025 about 600 Yemeni civilians have been killed by US-UK bombing. And still counting!
-Right now, the Jewish genocide of Palestinians has not only intensified but also extended into Jewish slaughtering of Lebanese, Syrians and thieving their land.
The price of weakness is very high indeed.