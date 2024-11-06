Folks, as I told you I had had a dream and that “did not come true!” but I still have a “wishful thought” that my “six cents” and “sixth sense” told me. I’ve still been waiting for it by the end of this year (or early 2025). So I’ve decided to present you with all the “experts” analyses and predictions so that in the end you folks will see HOW MUCH THEY HAVE BEEN RIGHT and WRONG and HOW AND WHY THEY HAVE BEEN SO.

As a no-person - no expert, I have said enough. Perhaps, I have gone out on a limb too many times…and have made a fool of myself more than enough…Thus I do need to pause and refrain myself from making “foul-mouth” until such “very very good news” come (or will not come as I “expected.”)

As always, the last word is yours!

Please take time and listen to these “experts” between the lines!