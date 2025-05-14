As I “suspected” that the reason “the Axis of Resistance” failed and perished because they believed and followed the “advice” from their brethren Iran: NOT to fight hard but just keep the “pressure”… so they did pull punch until they themselves being eliminated!

The Shia Muslim have always hesitated and procrastinated in fighting the Jews despite they did have (still do) the capacity to eliminate Tel Aviv… Simply because Muslim, as one of the believers in “Abrahamic fiction,” they do believe the Jews are God chosen!

(If you happen to be Muslim and think I am wrong, please correct me and enlighten me with your information and wisdom. I know for a fact that my ex-Catholic clan do believe such “chosen comic books” as I once did while a Catholic kid)

This “intellectual idiocy” confirms my suspicion on “hesitate, procrastinate, then perish:”

Now I am not sure if Ansar Allah had learned this lesson… As I said some days ago there was a new trap had been set up for them all!

Full show here. Watch it if you can stand it!

You see folks, as “god chosen” rats, they can kill everyone because everyone just puts up with such god choseness! Hence, their Genocide of Palestinians in Gaza is nothing!

That explains everything… And everything does make sense now!