Yes, the Jews! But ...
Peter, the Jews publicly executed the sitting president in broad daylight and then attacked and murdered USA's sailors without any consequence. Then these Jews did it again to another President-in-coming RFK Sr and then just kept murdering USA citizens around .e.g Rachel Corrie – And in 2001 with 911 the Jews just murdered another thousands Americans with the direct participation/accomplice of the USA government itself with complete immunity...The Jewish orange clown has obviously been a criminal ever since became an adult and inherited fortune from his father with the help of Jewish Roy Cohn- and a child molester ever since he ran “beauty business” even before he met Jeffrey Epstein. All were documented…
Point being the Jewish clown is just a small part of the problem, a symptom not a cause. Have you Americans found the cause yet? What is the solution?