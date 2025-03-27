Folks, as I have put forward my assessment on China and Russia position in the current Jewish genocide of Palestinians, I found this “new information” somehow afloat recently in the internet. Like most of you I have no way to verify such claim. But I find this “news” very “interesting” NOT in a kind “hopium” and “wishful thinking”, but disinformation in a very crude manner.

Watch, listen to the “rumor” and come to your own conclusion.

This “rumor” based on the assumption that the Jews (Mossad) and the Seppos (CIA) are blind about such “weapon transaction” at Suez (that cannot be secret) between Yemen and China!

My curiosity is:

Who is this “omit news?” What is its motive in spreading out such silly “rumor?”

Don’t take me wrong I wish I am wrong about China. I am very happy if China were truly assisting Yemen. Unfortunately all the data in reality shows all to the contrary.

In the meantime, the courage and defiant Houthis keep giving the Jews and their seppo minions their middle finger. It’s all still symbolic though.

I wish that the Houthis will decide to not to waste more precious hyper-sonic missiles into empty space, but focus on inflicting real pain on the Jews and the Seppos.

Yemenis have been murdered and their B-2 are on their way!

I know you know what to do!