Folks, as I opined or suggested if you prefer while “the axis of resistance” was at the upper hand with Palestinian Resistance- Hamas-Syria-Hezbolah still intact- that to win or at least to force a postpone on the genocide, the “axis of resistance” had to devise a strategy to send more of their enemy’s body bags to their home. That was the ONLY way. Otherwise you would perish in vain since it’s their zero sum plan!

You cannot fight against such non-human evil enemy who is determined to exterminate you by just taking a defensive tactic in arousing sympathy and righteousness with your victim-hood to a cowardly morally bankrupt world, especially the Arab and the West. Sadly, I have been vindicated.

Now the Houthis, the only Arab-Muslim force that has been taking great risk upon themselves to do the right thing morally with principle just to demand that the genocide of Palestinians must stop and the food aid must be allowed to get in Gaza by directly attacking the Jews at their heart and defying the existential threat from the Jewish-A and the Jewish-West.

Again, I am going out on a limb to suggest to the Houthis that You must devise a strategy of inflicting real damages and sending body bags of your enemy back to their families. Otherwise you will be sacrificed in vain. The Jews and their Western minions do not see you as equal human being. To them, you and all the rest are just human animals. They said that and have treated you exactly so.

Your life, your choice. Only you who know what is best for you. It’s just me who happens to know and understand your enemies inside out.