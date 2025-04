Folks, I stole this one from Mike Adams’ Health Ranger!

Listen, watch, and see what they see… but don’t be silly to dream what they dream.

You see Statism/Nationalism is very dangerous! It used by scoundrels a.k.a government to blind and shrink-wrap people’s minds … (your mind) with a piece of colored cloth and then make people go to kill and be killed and then use that colored cloth to shroud people’s dead body in order to keep fooling others!