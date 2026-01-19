Folks, I have never been in Iran, although I do have friends from both Iranian sides with whom I have had some very intensive conversations about Iranian issues. I must say that I do not know what really happened inside Iran in the past weeks or what is happening right now.

However, I dare say that the theocratic rulers of Iran have made a deadly mistake once again.

If I were the Iranian rulers, in this precarious situation, I would treat every true Iranian who was involved in the protests regardless of what they may have committed with certain leniency, except the murderers! Simply as I said previously, domestic resentment is the last thing Iran needs right now.

For those Iranians inside Iran, who worked with and for the CIA, Mossad, MI6 etc. I would offer them a way out to get their full co-operation. You may ask why? For what purposes?

Come on folks! Do you really need to ask for such obvious answers?

Most importantly, the legitimate grievance of organic Iranian protesters must be publicly addressed.

However, any foreign agent—every foreign agent—involved in this revolt must be dealt with swiftly and with the harshest punishment. Iran must show no appeasement to any foreign power, be it the Jewish state, the Jewish-A, the UK etc…

It’s me folks. What an anarchist I am eh!

The last word is always yours.