FBI Documents: Epstein = Mossad, Trump "Compromised By Israel"

by Kevin Barrett

Press TV: Welcome, everyone. Now, more than three million pages of records by the U.S. Justice Department in a high-profile sex trafficking case has shed light on dozens of powerful figures allegedly connected to convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein, exposing links to political leaders, royals, diplomats, and corporate elites across multiple continents and their illegal escapades with underage girls. U.S. President Donald Trump Former President Bill Clinton, Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates, Tesla’s Elon Musk, UK’s Prince Andrew, UK ambassador to the US Peter Mendelsohn, France’s Emmanuel Macron and officials from Norway, Sweden, Denmark, Turkey, Slovakia and all throughout West Asia.

But a peculiar number of files lead straight to Tel Aviv. Former Israeli Prime Minister Ehud Barak is shown to have stayed at Epstein’s New York apartment on multiple occasions. It’s this intimate relationship and money transfers involving the two of them driving speculation which will be the focus of the spotlight program.

But first, here’s a quick report. This is not only a story of a pedophile, sex trafficker and a predator. This is also a story of blackmail, power and foreign influence. The explosive new FBI memo alleges not only that Jeffrey Epstein worked with Mossad, but U.S. President Donald Trump was even compromised by Israel, with Jared Kushner described as the real brains behind the operation.

The claims are fueling a firestorm. The memo links Epstein directly to former Israeli Prime Minister Ehud Barak, a former military intelligence chief who visited Epstein’s home dozens of times. These revelations come as pressure builds from Epstein’s survivors and U.S. critics, including Tucker Carlson, who openly questions if Epstein was running a Mossad blackmail operation:

And moreover, it’s extremely obvious to anyone who watches that this guy had direct connections to a foreign government. Now, no one’s allowed to say that that foreign government is Israel because we have been somehow cowed.

The memo also references Epstein’s 2008 sweetheart plea deal where prosecutor Alex Acosta was told that Epstein “belonged to intelligence” and to back off. This pattern of protection continues to date in order to keep the truth hidden:

Your memo and release yesterday on Jeffrey Epstein, it left some lingering mysteries. One of the biggest ones is whether he ever worked for an American or foreign intelligence agency. The former labor secretary, who was Miami U.S. attorney, Alex Costa, he allegedly said that he did work for an intelligence agency. So could you resolve whether or not he did? And also, could you say why there was a minute missing from the jailhouse tape? Yeah, sure. Trump (irritated): Could I just interrupt for a second? Are you still talking about Jeffrey Epstein? This guy’s been talked about for years.

The released FBI document provides official weight to long-circulating theories. It paints a picture of a compromised U.S. political system where a convicted sex trafficker may have acted as a tool for a foreign ally’s influence, raising grave questions about who truly holds power in Washington.

He wasn’t one of ours. So he was an American, which leads basically three options, MI6, Saudi, or Mossad. Yep. Which one would you choose? I guess Mossad, given his connection to Ghislaine Maxwell.

The Justice Department and FBI have stated no further significant evidence will be released—a move that has only deepened public suspicion and demands for full transparency.

For now, the official record contains a shocking allegation. America’s most infamous predator was an asset of the Israeli regime. And now for our guests for the program. Joining us is Kevin Barrett from Geneva. And also Mr. John Bosnitch, journalist, activist, and political analyst, out of Fredericton, Canada.

Hello, gentlemen. Pleasure to have you both join us on our spotlight program. Dr. Barrett, we’ll start with you out there in Geneva. Good to have you. I hope you’re safe and doing well. Your thoughts, please, on all the speculation that Epstein was some kind of intel operative that went on on his island has produced too many files and pictures, over million in just this last release, for it to be just one man’s personal archives or chronicles or personal trove.

Kevin Barrett: Well, I’ve been among a small number of people that’s been growing over the years that has been calling Jeffrey Epstein an obvious Israeli Mossad blackmailer since around 2008. I’ve been interviewing people like Nick Bryant, author of the wonderful book The Franklin Scandal, which everybody needs to read to understand how horrifically compromised our political class is in the United States. I’ve long been interviewing Nick Bryant and other very brave journalists who have helped break this story ever since that sham trial in which Alex Acosta gave Epstein a sweetheart deal because he was with intelligence.

And just as I’ve been screaming from the rooftops since late 2003 about 9/11, it’s been the same kind of situation with the Epstein scandal. But the difference is that he did get arrested and some of the victims were brave enough to insist that some kind of justice be done. And so we’ve been slowly moving towards exposure of these crimes.

But the real story that the mainstream media has been ignoring is that it’s been thunderingly obvious that the Epstein sex blackmail ring, pedophile ring, if you will, has been blackmailing powerful Americans and other people around the world for the state of Israel. And you’re not allowed to say that in the mainstream media in the West. Partisans of the state of Israel, who are mostly Jewish-supremacist oligarchs who are fanatically loyal to their fellow Jewish Zionists, control our media. They’ve bought up most of our media, and they’ve ensured that nobody can get near the truth of issues like 9/11—which is also a Mossad job, not an inside job—or the reality of the Epstein Israeli blackmail operation.

And now it’s been forced upon the attention of the American public. People like Tucker Carlson, Candace Owens and others with huge audiences are talking about it openly. And I really wonder whether (when?) the American people are going to wake up and turn against their Israeli overlords.

Thank you there, Dr. Barrett. John Bosnitch, thanks for your patience, pal, and welcome to the conversation. John, you take his role on Jeffrey Epstein and the Israeli regime connections. There are mentions about other officials from different countries that received money through some kind of transaction with Jeffrey Epstein, but it was Ehud Barak that acted as a liaison to funnel money from Epstein to a number of politicians throughout the planet, which raises a bunch of red flags. Your initial thoughts, please.

John Bosnitch: Well, first of all, I support and underline every word of your previous guest. As far as I’ve been able to determine, everything he says has been true. And it has been true not just recently, but for a good many years. So we have a situation in which we’re talking about the Epstein files, which are not the Epstein files. They are the Mossad files. And… This misinterpretation of identities is critical to maintaining the lie. We have a prince, a former prince, known as Andrew Mountbatten Windsor. Well, OK, he was one of the main culprits raping underage girls at the sex honeypot set up by Mossad. But let’s look at Andrew himself, his own identity. Well, his first family name, Mountbatten, is not Mountbatten. It’s Battenberg, a European royal family that changed their name to Mountbatten to make it palatable to the English people who were at war with Germany. His other family name, Windsor, is not, of course, his family name. That is Saxa-Coburg-Gotta, which was changed in World War I.

So you have a man who is no longer a prince. We know he’s a rapist. And he has two family names, which have both been changed. But that’s no surprise, because the Maxwell Mossad operation was founded by Ghislaine Maxwell, the daughter of highly decorated, nationally celebrated Mossad super spy, Bob Maxwell. But of course, that was not his name. His name was Jan Binyamin Hoch. And he had no English identity whatsoever.

So you have an entire scenario of royals with fake names, bankers with fake names, but the name Jan Benjamin Hoch brings us back to the old German term Hochjuden, or high Jews. And these were the Jewish bankers who financed the bankrupt noblemen and aristocracy of Germany, many of whom have moved to England.

So you have a web of corruption and money that goes back not just to the latest operation with Maxwell and Epstein and Mossad, but back for generations.

Thank you there, John. Now, Kevin, one email suggests that Russian opposition figure Ilya Ponomatov could replace Vladimir Putin, calling him an uprising organizer. Now, a separate message also stated that Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky was, quote-unquote, seeking help and described him as being run by Israelis. Now, this is all according to Epstein’s notes. My question to you, does a normal person… who is just some eccentric party animal billionaire, speak of coups and puppet presidents, if he is not an operative or involved in some kind of intel apparatus?

Kevin Barrett: That’s one of the mind-blowing things about these files. Many of us had thought that Epstein was essentially just a guy that some Israeli intelligence people had spotted as a talented seducer of young females. And so the Mega group, which is a group of Jewish billionaires who are essentially Mossad agents, or sayanam, which means volunteer Mossad agents, here in the United States, discovered Epstein and groomed him. They sheep dipped him. They gave him a job as a high school math teacher. They then pumped a billion dollars into his bank account and called him an investment advisor, but essentially what he mainly did was sexual blackmail for the Mossad.

And so we didn’t realize that he was quite this connected. Because as he did his sexual blackmail, his job was to establish personal relationships with the most powerful people that he could find. So he moved in all of these circles,but apparently he was used to broker various Israeli agreements and deals and various kinds of corrupt wheelings and dealings with very high-level people in many countries all over the world.

You mentioned Ukraine. Then there was also India. The Israelis have put a lot of effort into trying to corrupt India’s government, and indeed they have. They’ve used Indian intelligence to do false flag operations that benefit both Mossad and the fanatical Islamophobic Hindu faction in India, and Epstein was in the thick of that, and many other sensitive international operations.

So it turns out that he was actually even more active of an Israeli spy than most of us had suspected. Yes, his main job was sexual blackmail. But on top of that, because he had all these contacts, he was used for high-level power brokering as well.

And so it’s really kind of astounding that this is all being exposed at a moment when the state of Israel is trying to once again hijack the U.S. government to go into the West Asia region and wage a war on behalf of genocidal Zionist expansionism. That’s why they blew up the Trade Center on 9/11—to hijack the American military and go into West Asia and try to take out seven countries in five years. Well, now they’ve taken out six in 25 years, and the (long-delayed) seventh is Iran. Israel is pushing as hard as it can to try to hijack the American military once again and do its dirty work by having a war with Iran, and they’re pressuring Trump. And suddenly all these files are being released. So what the agenda is here isn’t entirely clear, but it’s certainly interesting that this Mega/Mossad operation has been exposed at this particular historical juncture.

Interesting stuff there. And John, I’d like to put the same thing to you. Another interesting development in these emails shows Epstein and Emirati businessperson Sultan Ahmed bin Suleiman discussing using former MI6 and Mossad agents to recover Libyan assets frozen after Gaddafi’s downfall. What role does he, as supposedly a civilian, play in that? Another correspondence reveals discussions about projects in Somaliland, including water exports. So, yes, that’s the same Somaliland Israel just recognized the sovereignty of, to the dismay, of both Somali leaders and the global community, for that matter. Again, what does this expose about who the heck Jeffrey Epstein was and basically what his whole get-down was about?

John Bosnitch Well, once again, Jeffrey Epstein was an operative of Mossad. And the fact that he is apparently gone—they say he killed himself in his cell, although I’ve recently read reports that he was removed from his cell the day before. The fact of the matter is that these operations take place everywhere. The bankster organization that manipulates governments and makes democracy into a sham are active everywhere in the world that they can find a connection. And unfortunately, many people will do many things for money. We are now coming up to the 2000th anniversary of when Jesus Christ had to walk into the synagogue with a whip to drive the money changers out of the synagogue. It doesn’t seem as if very much has changed since then. And I think that we’re going to see a real confrontation here between the peoples and the nations that do believe in God, that do believe in moral principles, and those who will do anything for money, regardless of the cost to human lives and to reputations and to the political system itself. They have hollowed out and rotted out the entire Western political elite.

Nice. And Dr. Barrett, as a U.S. citizen, people that, under the Freedom of Information Act, they have a right to, as a citizen, to know what their government does. The federal agencies—I just googled Freedom of Information Act Summary, it says it is often described as a law that keeps citizens in the know about their government. Federal agencies are required to disclose any information requested by under the FOIA, unless it falls under one of nine exemptions which protect interests such as personal privacy, national security, and law enforcement.

This huge redaction we’re seeing of the Epstein files. Obviously they’re going to invoke the parameter under national security. What kind of a tell is that in and of itself?

Kevin Barrett: You’re absolutely right. The FOIA (Freedom of Information Act) requests around Epstein have been going on for a long time, and very little has ever been released. Then in November, some very brave American congressmen led by the great Thomas Massie forced the issue and passed the Epstein Files Transparency Act. And that law mandated that by a deadline that, as I recall, was late December, all information that the government held on Epstein had to be released by law. And not releasing it would be a criminal act.

And of course, they didn’t comply. They released a small fraction before the deadline. Then they released some more like a few weeks after the deadline. And now here we are a couple of months after the deadline. Well, maybe a month and a half, I guess. And now we’ve got almost half of the files released. And if this is the half that they are going to release, it really makes you wonder what’s in the other half. Because in this half, we have multiple references to murdering children, torturing children, to all just the most obscene horrors you can even imagine.

Trump, of course, is implicated in much of this. The famous Katie rape case in which Trump allegedly raped a 13-year-old who was very credible. Her lawyers all believe her. They’re still there. But she ended up being terrorized into taking a nondisclosure agreement. It turns out that large numbers of these victims ended up signing nondisclosure agreements, and the government had no interest in prosecuting these horrific crimes, which, again, go all the way up to murder and all kinds of threats of murder. And so I’m wondering what’s going to happen to the other half of the files and what in the world could possibly be in them.

But at this point, I think the American people need to take it on themselves to get justice here. And if the authorities aren’t basically going to just arrest all of these people who have any suspicious connections to Epstein and sort of shake them upside down and see what falls out, then we need to have another French Revolution. Those authorities need…their heads need to roll. And you can decide whether I mean that literally or figuratively.

Appreciate that. And I want to put that same question to you, John, because this is one of the exceptional moments that we’re seeing people from both sides of the aisle, Republicans or Democrats, even independents, doesn’t matter what party you’re from. Basically, American voters want to see accountability here. They want to see Trump’s involvement in these files. They want to see what the files stand for. They’re sick of the redactions. They want access. Why?

John Bosnitch: Well, because they know there’s more to the story than they’ve been allowed to see. This is a scandal that makes Watergate look like child’s play. This is a scandal that goes not just into the White House, but we have to remember that the current prime minister of my native Canada was the chief bankster of Great Britain at the time that they seized all of the gold of Libya’s Gaddafi. We know that we have current… Mr. Lord Mandelson is now implicated in England. And if they got to Prince Andrew, then there’s no doubt that they were in contact with the rest of the royal family. The royal family itself is in doubt here.

And these festering wounds must be investigated. And we also have to find out who it is that made the decision to redact which items from the million-plus documents. Some of those redactions must have been made in the interest of the CIA, Mossad, and the people who perpetrated these crimes. There is no chance that the entire list of all the redacted data is just to protect the female victims. And in fact, some of the female victims have come out and said, I’m prepared to see my name in print if the perpetrators are all exposed at the same time. And that’s what needs to be done. There needs to be an ongoing investigation and we really need to show the world who these people are, how they got power, how they use power to rape and murder around the planet and how we have to get ourselves out from under their control.

Thank you, John. It seems like we have about a minute and a half left. I guess we’ll put one last question to Dr. Barrett. And one more interesting fact, and I don’t mean to be redundant, but about Epstein, a former Israeli premier, Ehud Barak. When everyone went running for cover, Barak is mentioned in the newly released Epstein documents corresponding on multiple occasions after Epstein was convicted for sex crimes in Florida, meaning that it was that pressing, Dr. Barrett, that it was worth the exposure to settle one last time. What do we discern from that, from Ehud Barak taking that risk to contact a man that’s already been convicted?

Kevin Barrett: Yeah, Barak was a multiple times visitor at Epstein’s mansion in New York, and clearly this was a very, very important relationship. What hasn’t been mentioned in the mainstream media is that Barak was the man who committed the most vicious and sadistic rape of all of the rapes that were at least encountered in the first dump of Epstein files. He was named by Virginia Giuffre as the perpetrator of this absolutely horrific rape.

So he’s both a close collaborator of Epstein and Epstein’s work for the Israeli Mossad, and he’s also a vicious, sadistic rapist—which isn’t surprising given that Israel is the rapist nation where they have huge demonstrations for the right to rape, and the people who rape prisoners to death are national heroes.

And I’d like to mention one thing the other guest said, that the victims don’t want to be redacted. Well, it’s actually worse than that. In this latest dump, they didn’t redact the names of dozens of victims, or at least they missed dozens of uses. Many, many uses of the victims’ names are there. They were not redacted, but the perpetrators are all redacted.

This really makes you wonder who is doing the redacting, what they think they’re doing, and if they think they can get away with this. And if they get away with this, I think that America and the West is well and truly cooked. Because knowing that the most sick and depraved people imaginable rule over you, and then having it shoved in your face and then just rolling over and allowing them to do it and letting their vicious, evil, genocidal Zionist tribe continue to rule the world’s most powerful nation through controlling the vices of their goyim cattle is absolutely unacceptable. If Americans don’t rise up over this and overthrow this evil regime, then I can’t imagine what kind of punishment—divine punishment, I mean—is in store for them.