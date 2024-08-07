Folks, I strongly recommend you to listen to this conversation particularly on the first segment concerning the chosen rats .

It is indisputable that these gentlemen in this conversation are highly intelligent and very experienced in this particular social political domain. They bring to this conversation quite a few of factual information and data on the Jewish power in the West as a whole. However when they come to their conclusion they all miss the Chosen rats Judaist Ideology that is the ruling force of and in the Western statism.

The Jewish power (or/and any power for this matter) can ONLY exit and function destructively under statism. Without statism (government system of Authority), no such power exits with such unabated destruction at all.

Perhaps they cannot see such reality is because they are statists themselves.

As always, the last word is yours, folks.