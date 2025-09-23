As far as I am concerned, Paul Craig Roberts and Dr Mohamed Mahathir are the only two persons who have bluntly and succinctly commented on Muslim/Arab with good intention.

IMHO, there is never a single cause for such self-annihilation. However, as I said and I still say it now that the main cause of such self-destruction and self-annihilation is the blind belief in the Jewish filthy evil fictitious Jewish Abrahamic story.

The Jews use their filthy evil fictitious Abrahamic story as their powerful sword and effective shield…to enslave, control and murder goyim at will with immunity and without sense of guilt without remorse. Whereas the non-Jews Abrahamic believers, not just Muslim/Arab, use this filthy evil fictitious Jewish Abrahamic story as excuse and justification for their inaction- their long term slow suicide by voluntarily going to the Jewish slaughter house one by one.

You don’t believe me? Just look at the whole Christian West, the fratricidal war Russo-Ukraine! They push their own people in the Jewish meat grinder to empty their land for the Jews. They have been destroying their own Liberty and Dignity for the Jews.

As I also said, their is no solution unless these people, Jews included, wake up to such poisonous story and throw the Abrahamic story into rubbish bin.

Gilad Atzmon, as an ex-Jew, is absolutely correctly as he suggests the solution to his ex-tribe “As dramatic as it may sound, a process of de-judaification must take place before Israelis can adopt any universal modern notion of civil life.”

Everyone can be an “ex-.” As I am an ex-Christian, ex-nationalist, ex-Viet… (well, trivial, but I am an ex-heavy smoker too!) I know first hand that it is not difficult at all! It’s just a matter of questioning and understanding.

Anyway, it’s me. Your life, your decision, whatever it may be!