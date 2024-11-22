Caution & Warning: Jewish Fake News and Dis-Reports

NOTE: ABOUT MEMRI

The Middle East Media Research Institute (MEMRI), officially the Middle East Media and Research Institute, is an American "Jewish-profit" press monitoring organization co-founded by Israeli ex-intelligence officer Yigal Carmon and Israeli-American political scientist Meyrav Wurmser in 1997.

MEMRI as a strongly pro-Israel advocacy group that aims to portray the Arab world and the Muslim world in a negative light by producing and disseminating incomplete or inaccurate translations of the original versions of the media reports that it re-publishes. It has also been selectively focusing on the views of Islamic extremists while de-emphasizing or ignoring mainstream opinions.

The organization was co-founded by Yigal Carmon, an ex-Aman agent, and Meyrav Wurmser, a political scientist. It was incorporated in Washington, D.C., as the Middle East Media and Research Institute Inc. on December 1, 1997.