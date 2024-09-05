After all the sufferings and witnessing all social illness they themselves have been personally experiencing…still this very moment they are conversing and discussing… these two supposed to be experienced and intelligent “journalists” are still unable to identify the cause. Let alone to form a solution.

Anyway, watch, listen to what they have to say and decide for yourselves.

The last word is always yours.

Original Source:

Are Muslim Immigrants Destroying Europe? The Hidden Agendas No One Is Talking About | Kevork Almassian

https://rumble.com/v5dnual-are-muslim-immigrants-destroying-europe-the-hidden-agendas-no-one-is-talkin.html?e9s=src_v1_ucp

The Kim Iversen Show LIVE | September 04, 2024

In this episode, I sit down with Kevork Almassian, founder of Syriana Analysis and expert on Middle Eastern politics, to discuss the growing concerns over Islamic immigration. With Europe seeing increased rates of terrorism and violent crime, many fear similar issues in the U.S. Kevork, a Syrian refugee living in Germany, shares his unique insights into these complex issues.

Follow Kevork Almassian

on YouTube: youtube.com/@syrianaanalysis/

on Rumble: https://rumble.com/user/syrianaanalysis/

X: https://x.com/KevorkAlmassian