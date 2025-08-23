Some days ago, several of my “christian friends” from different cultures “gleefully” trying to persuade me to stop supporting Palestinian cause, stop condemning the current Jewish genocide of Palestinians bombing, shooting everyone while starving all of them…by showing all “evidences” of Muslim’s atrocities and Muslim hatred of everyone as “infidels” blah blah blah … you all know the “drill and tropes” and their “stories of truth!”-Oh gosh! FFS… All of the sudden, these friends of mine all forgot that who I am -an ex-Abrahamic idiot…and that I have been around the West for more than 40 years or so … and all these “christian friends,” particularly the Christian Assyrian Iraqis, forgot everything about me…I suddenly became a naive ignorant old Asian man who had been fooled by Muslim and Palestinians particularly! I smelt the stench of government thugs around these Christians! (Govt thugs have been trying to “approach” me by using quite a few Thais, Vietnamese etc… I played dumb and they just disappeared!)

Anyway, the amazing thing is that they gleefully admitted that the Daesh Jolani is “Israeli guy” and that the Jews have infiltrated deep inside the Muslim/Arab world- And that most of modern Muslim/Arab leaders are crypto Jewish! And they smilingly informed me that the Jews would take out all the Muslim. They ended their persuasion with a good laugh!

Well, At this point I don’t know whether these “friends of mine” are Christians of Jewish monsters? Their information I already knew . And the real situation and the activities of crypto Jews in West Asia. Their gleeful attitude is disturbing, to say the least!

Anyway, I played a little game with them and gleefully asked them if they remembered the book by Israel Shahak I had recommended them some years ago and reminded them that “to the Jews we are all human animal a.k.a goyim!” And all of my “dear friends” just changed the subject!

But it was me! I did not let them go easily.. . I told them about this bloody history of all religions, Abrahamic or not, the nature of “belief” is schism! And every sub group would claim their “truth” is the “real true truth!” (whatever that means) and that others’ are wrong and are some kind of “infidels!” That’s why and how condescending dislike, hate exist and even war, massacres, genocide have taken place between and within religions!

Anyway, before ending this “short story,” I just want to repeat my point by asking all of you the same questions I did quite some times ago.

Why do Muslim and Arab and even Christians keep refusing to see the reality of the evil nature of Jewishness despite centuries of experience with them til this very moment?

Their fictitious filthy “holy” books say it, the Torah, the Talmud, their history, their current acts around the world say it all! These Jews have never hidden their genocidal plan! They keep bragging about their grand plan vocally, verbally and in print!

“The Messiah will not come until the tears of Esau have been exhausted, [from the Zohar, a central work of the mystical Kabbalah]”

“The Jewish problem is one of the great problems of the world, and no man, be he a writer, politician or diplomat, can be considered mature until he has striven to face it squarely on its merits” — the book begins with this admonition from Henry Wickham Steed [quoted from The Hapsburg Monarchy, Constable & Co., London, 1914].