As far as the “global agreement” is concerned, officially, the fate of Palestine and Palestinians has been decided. It’s done!

One can tell it has been written on the wall for years, not just after 7 Oct 2023, when even not a single Muslim nation ever be truly champion for Palestine and Palestinians, except lips-service!

Muslim Arabs, Turks, all the so-called “Muslim leaders” and even Muslim Afghanistan refugees, not just in Iran, work for and appease the Jews!

Look at what the moronic-big-mouth-cowards in Tehran have done since 7 Oct 2023!

Do I need to repeat myself again?

Nothing and no one can save the Palestine except the Palestinians themselves.

As long as Palestinians and their Resistance Forces keep fighting the genocidal Jews hard and seriously for themselves, people with principle, conscience who understand the Palestinian cause, the evilness of the Jews, will continue to fight with Palestinians and for Palestinians.

But IF Palestinians and their Resistance Forces give up! Do I need to spell it all out?

The Jews are determined to exterminate Palestinians. The genocide of Palestinians had been a slow genocide until 7 Oct 2023… the Jews just sped it up in full force… since they got the whole Muslim Arab world so-called “leaders” and those of the West into their pocket, the genocidal Jews have no need to hide their genocidal plan any more!

And make no mistake, the genocide of Palestinians is just the beginning of their Jewish Grand Plan!

