Folks, as I said despite of many differences, I still consider Paul Craig Roberts the only American intellectual alive today. He has the ability to see through many dark situation with clarity. His only weakness is “blond hair and white skin” so to speak.

However the most fundamental flaw of PCR and many other experienced American experts/pundits is they base their analyses on the presumption and assumption of the Jewish stupid criminal clown and his counterpart, the Koshered boy in Kremlin are the "deciders." They are NOT. That’s why and how there have been many “abnormalities” that PCR and others could not fathom and explain!

That’s said! I strongly recommend you folks to watch and listen to this conversation between the lines in its entirety, and then make your own assessment.

IMHO, PCR got almost everything right but still failed to get the whole Jewish zero sum plan, because PCR refused to see the mischief of chosen rats and their two clowns in the room!

Paul Craig Roberts almost came to the same conclusion as mine about the "negotiation!" He was “baffled” (!?!) by the whole thing’s abnormality!

I said it, the so-called negotiation, was just the way to trap and subdue Iran, Shia Muslim into compliance and weaken them before they could exterminate them without being fought back and defeated.

Right now the Jewish cabal and their seppo force know full well that Shia Muslim, despite being badly injured and damaged still have the capability to wipe out the Jewish thieves in the stolen land. Otherwise such evil monsters would have never demanded “negotiation” with imagined nuke-mongering! They would have already bombed Iran like they have been doing to the Houthis! Humanitarian consideration simply does not exist in their dictionary!

That's why I have called out and criticized Hezbollah’s naivety and miscalculation of missing the opportunity by listening to the Iranian cowards of NOT attacking the Jews’ non-military targets and infrastructures right after 7 October 2023.

Hesitated, procrastinated, and perished… You did not kill them they kill you! The more you treat them well the worse they mistreat you. To the Jewish and their seppo minions’ mindset, your kindness and civilized- moral gestures are signs of fear and submission! They are not humans hence they don’t understand humane values at all!

That was exactly what happened to Iran ‘s generals, scientists, Hezbollah-Hassan Nasrallah, Hamas Ismail Haniyeh, Yahya Sinwar and Al -Assad… (I still have certain suspicion on the case of President of Iran Ebrahim Raisi, Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian, Governor-General of East Azerbaijan Malek Rahmati. It looked more like an inside job than done by the Jews)

All ships have sailed except the Houthis’... And thanks to the Houthis’s courage and determination, Iran still has a chance to wake up and redeem itself…

This “negotiation” is the best chance for Iran to buy more time and preparation and to give the Jews and all their seppo clowns in the Jewish-A their middle finger saying:

BRING IT ON you scum of the earth!

Once you yielded to any of their demands, they will make pretexts of not “satisfactory” and will demand even more…

Given all the data of reality and situation of the Jewish-A and the whole Western world are in now, If I were Iran’s leadership I would stand firm and declare unilaterally the NPT is over! No more inspection..

I would officially tell them clearly and loudly and to the whole world that Iran has very and every right to have whatever weapon they choose as the USA, Russia, China, the UK, France, North Korea, India, the Jewish state , and the Muslim Pakistan have!

I repeat, these scum of the earth are just bullies who are not able to attack and finish you at this time! If they were, they would have done it already! They would have never hesitated in exterminating you, Shia Muslim! Have you seen and experienced them enough?

Russia-Putin, China-XI, Turkey-Erdogan, and Iran Mullah have said a lot of tough things but no real action… While the Jews and their seppos minions have been murdering, bombing defenseless Muslim unabated..and no one dares to challenge them except again the "tiny" Houthis!

These experts will not be able to see anything that make sense until they accept the fact, reality of well documented evidences in front of them that their "deciders" are just Jewish criminal clowns, no more no less.

To illustrate and conclude my assessment, here are the two most famous experts, who are experienced, intelligent with their humanity closed to their hearts.. but have failed to see the grand plan of the chosen rats in both the stolen land and the Khazarian old home!

That’s just me folks. The last word is always yours.