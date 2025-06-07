Share this postPhiQuyenChinh’s NewsletterWhile We Have Been Distracted by Destruction And Political Circus... The Fertility Culling Clotshot Continues Copy linkFacebookEmailNotesMoreWhile We Have Been Distracted by Destruction And Political Circus... The Fertility Culling Clotshot Continues TheTaoOfAnarchyJun 07, 2025Share this postPhiQuyenChinh’s NewsletterWhile We Have Been Distracted by Destruction And Political Circus... The Fertility Culling Clotshot Continues Copy linkFacebookEmailNotesMore1ShareShare this postPhiQuyenChinh’s NewsletterWhile We Have Been Distracted by Destruction And Political Circus... The Fertility Culling Clotshot Continues Copy linkFacebookEmailNotesMore1Share
You're distracted by one thing. The existence of The One True God you deny is your God as you know it is your God as you deny knowing it is your God. You're all literal walking bags of cognitive dissonance wrapped in a "contiguous external integument" twisting all reality to con yourselves your use of commerce is somehow inert as you know it is the base of all "the jew" holds over you and is your One True God expressed as currency.
All other claims are the excuses you use to con yourself you're lifestyle is inert and you're not the source of all power, permission and Right "the jew" wields with your full acceptance and demand to continue.
If there is a Sky Daddy you're all going to be asked "Why did you NOT turn from my enemy? Why did you keep yourself fecklessly, obsequiously obedient to my enemy WHILE I WAS SCREAMING AT YOU ALL to come to me?
YOU KNOW I AM AND ALWAYS HAVE BEEN ANARCHY!
YOU LITERALLY "SPENT" THE LIFE I GAVE YOU TO EMPOWER MY ENEMY CONNING YOURSELVES THIS WAS NOT WHAT YOU WERE DOING?
THE WORST OF YOU BELIEVED YOU HAD NO CHOICE WHEN CHOICE WAS ALL AROUND YOU!
YOU DENIED ME WITH YOUR CHOSEN LIFESTYLES DENYING WHAT YOU WERE AND WHY SO YOU COULD REMAIN AS THE CHILDREN I DEMANDED YOU GROW UP FROM BEING IN ORDER TO BE WORTHY OF JOINING ME!
THINK ABOUT IT FOLKS, WOULD YOU TAKE BACK A CHILD WHO WORKED WITH HIS ENTIRE LIFE AND EXPENDED ALL EFFORT TO TRY TO KILL YOU? A CHILD WHO DENIES WHAT YOUR LOVE IS AND CLAIMS YOUR ENEMY IS THE "SAFETY-SECURITY-SOLACE-LIFE THAT IN REALITY YOU ARE AND ALWAYS HAVE BEEN?
No Adult sees claims, only results.