American Surgeon Who Volunteered in Gaza Says IDF Snipers Shoot Toddlers

'No toddler gets shot twice by mistake,' said Dr. Mark Perlmutter

by Dave DeCamp July 22, 2024 at 5:30 pm ET Categories News

An American surgeon who volunteered in Gaza told “CBS Sunday Morning” in an interview that aired Sunday that Israeli snipers were purposely shooting Palestinian children, including toddlers.

“I had children who were shot twice,” said Dr. Mark Perlmutter, who said he was in Gaza at the end of April and the first couple weeks of May. “I have two children that I have photographs of that were shot so perfectly in the chest I couldn’t put my stethoscope over their heart more accurately and directly on the side of the head in the same child.”

Perlmutter added, “No toddler gets shot twice by mistake by ‘the world’s best snipers.’ And they’re dead-center shots.” Other foreign doctors who volunteered in Gaza gave a similar account to The Guardian back in April, saying Israeli snipers were shooting children in the head.

Earlier this month, the Israeli outlet 972 Magazine published a report citing Israeli soldiers that detailed how the Israeli Defense Forces (IDF) in Gaza essentially had no restrictions on who they could shoot. The report said the IDF “routinely executes” civilians who enter areas the military deemed “no-go zones,” and it detailed shootings where young children were killed.

In his interview, Perlmutter, vice president of the International College of Surgeons, said what he saw in Gaza was worse than all of the disaster zones he’s seen combined. “Forty mission trips, 30 years, Ground Zero, earthquakes. All of that combined doesn’t equal the level of carnage that I saw against civilians in just my first week in Gaza,” he said.

When asked if the civilians he saw wounded or killed were mostly children, Perlmutter said, “Almost exclusively children. I’ve never seen that before. Never seen that. I’ve seen more incinerated children than I’ve ever seen in my entire life combined. I’ve seen more shredded children in just the first week.”

Asked what he meant by “shredded” children, Perlmutter explained, “Missing body parts, being crushed by buildings, the greatest majority, or bomb explosions, the next greatest majority. We’ve taken shrapnel as big as my thumb out of eight-year-olds.”

According to Gaza’s Health Ministry, nearly 16,000 children have been killed by the Israeli assault on Gaza, and about 38,000 have been wounded, which includes many amputees. Due to the Israeli siege, children’s limbs have been amputated without anesthetics.

Author: Dave DeCamp

Dave DeCamp is the news editor of Antiwar.com, follow him on Twitter @decampdave. View all posts by Dave DeCamp

The chosen rats and the West just want to wipe out all Palestinians per their Yahweh Torah/Bible edict “Now go and smite Amalek, and utterly destroy all that they have, and spare them not; but slay both man and woman, infant and suckling, ox and sheep, camel and ass. (Samuel 15:3) And THEY ALL HAVE BEEN DOING THIS PLANNED GENOCIDE FOR 75 YEARS, NOT JUST SINCE 7-OCTOBER-2023.

Therefore, the question must be asked is Where has the Axis of Resistance been? Oh yes, they have been talking and threatening:

and …even begged the Jewish West’ clownish UN to “act”…

knowing full well that the chosen rats and their Jewish West minions especially the seppos don’t even give a shit about the whole world opinion let alone their very own tools UN. ICC. ICJ etc.. The chosen rats just keeping spitting on their faces:

And the more Muslim/Arabs talk the more they slaughter Palestinians!

I’ve always given the chosen rats the credit for they said what they meant and they meant what they said:

Yes, “Satanyahu” is very “honest” in this statement! The chosen rats do have a very very long arm that stretches from the whole western world to Arab/Muslim world! This has been proven with successful killing and assassination after successful killing and assassination of high ranking Muslim/Arabs right in their own soil and home!

When the Jews kill Arab/Muslims, they carry out massacre! When Arab/Muslim “retaliate” … nothing meaningful happened…except some loud noise!

Palestinian Resistance Forces has been the ONLY force that has been able to inflict real pain on the chosen rats! And is the ONLY hope for Palestinians.

The Muslim/Arabs people should have realized that the chosen rats is desperate to avoid a real war with the Axis of Resistance. That’s why the chosen rats have been trying to posture themselves as strong and aggressive by attacking here and there while “leaking” some details of the Seppo’s direct participation in Gaza. The whole purpose of such powerful and aggressive posturing is to scare and deceive their enemies into inaction to buy time while intensifying their planned genocide as fast and as swiftly as they can. Because the chosen rats and their Western minions understood that once the Muslim/Arabs decided to fight back directly in a real war, the Jewish State will be over. And the chosen rats will not be very welcomed even in the West as they were after the WWII. The myth of Holohoax is over. The weaponized “antisemitism” no longer works.

Muslim/Arabs must wake up. Your “leaders” are a bunch of corrupted cowards if not traitors. They have sold you out and let you being humiliated. Muslim/Arabs must understand that THEY, the Jews and the West want your natural resources and want you dead. Their goal is NOT NEGOTIABLE!

I am not Muslim/Arabs. It’s impossible for me to wear their shoes. It’s just my analysis with all information I have at hand that based on my own experience with war and western colonialism/imperialism especially my understanding of Judaist reli-political ideology.