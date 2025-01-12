Folks, I feel frustrated whenever I see these intelligent people who are brave in digging deep into the dark quarter of real power.. but always stop short at calling out the mischeif of rats in the room. Worse still, these supposed to know better still have a dream about a good government in a good nation-states, still believe in toilet papers such as “constitution” despite the fact that such “constitution” has always been ignored and trodden on since day one! (remember Alien and Sedition Acts 1798). I still like Withney Webb, she still young, intelligent, grave, full of energy… as such hopfully she would see things clearer in a coming decade or two!

Not long ago, people in the West often spoken off Chinese and China condesendingly with contempt using “China’s social credit system and digital surveillnace” as proof of sin and evil.

The West, especially the Five Eyes have already become a shithole .. just like China, but run by thugs of all colors. The process of dehumanisation of a person who work for Government is the same everywhere regardless. Especially in the realm of vioelnt power, a person will become an animal which will bark at and devour human being at the order of their master, the State!