Folks, I am from Vietnam a country that punishes severely anyone who dares criticizing the government, especially the god-like status Hồ Chí Minh who died in 1969, was the first and only Chairman of the Labor Party of Vietnam (Đảng Lao Động) later in 1976 renamed Communist Party of Vietnam- Đảng Cộng Sản Việtnam)

The same is true in China, Cuba and every shit place like that!

In Thailand, there is a law called “lèse majesté” that severely punishes anyone who dares criticizing the King and the Royals.

I know, understand, and experienced first hand this statist brutality and stupidity of “government authority”

That’s why I am sick of and condemn this kind of brutality and stupidity. No matter how one tries to spin and frame it, there is no justification and excuse for such brutality and stupidity of violation of human digity and rights.

When it comes to Iran’s Theocracy, Saudi Arabia’s Theocracy, and the Western demoncracy’s criminalzation of the so-called “antisemitism” (actually anti-evil Jewishness) where are the principle and consistency?