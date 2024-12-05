More than a year of Gaza Genocide with Palestinians just keep being slaughtered every day by the Jews. No one dare do anything to stop the Jews, except the Houthi. Everyone else has just given their lip-service and/or only carried out limited defensive retaliation ONLY when/after being attacked by the Jews (i.e Hezbollah, Iran). Thus it’s so “amazing” to hear this Iranian intellectual keep praising his Iranian Mullahs with straight face!

Let’s wait and see WHAT Iranian “Promise III” would be … but one must ask WHAT is the resolution for Gaza/Palestine and the Palestinians? Or all is already a fait-accomplit and “let bygones be bygones?”

Does this Iranian “intelectual” uderstand that the Jews and thier Seppo minions, the Jewish-A and its vassals won’t stop and will not stop!

I still remember my “frustration and anger” as I saw Putin-Russia, Iran, Syria played “inaction” even when attacked by the Jews! Now I know better with certainty and proof the reason why!