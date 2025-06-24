PhiQuyenChinh’s Newsletter

PhiQuyenChinh’s Newsletter

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
WEST ASIAN UNITY's avatar
WEST ASIAN UNITY
10m

Me as well

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
110th's avatar
110th
22m

Its been happening to me for a long time and not just on this site. Bitchute posts to my feeds accounts like Jewbergstein which I am not subbed to. No way to unsubscribe from accounts you're not subbed to. Remember "freedom of speech but not freedom of reach" said by jonathan greenblatt, taken up by musk and now all over the internet as an obvious good?

https://duckduckgo.com/?t=lm&q=freedom+of+speech+but+not+freedom+of+reach&ia=web

This is an initial step in total censorship. Depending on how we respond "the jew" will either step up this tactic by eliminating your accounts and subs or slow down but do the same over more time. "The jew" knows you've all decided to just remain in their pot, commerce, as t.h.e.y. are turning up the heat. In a year this site will not exist and most others will either be well within "normal" free speech limits or not exist either....but your money will still flow so no issue with God is on the horizon.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

© 2025 PhiQuyenChinh (TheTaoOfAnarchy)
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture