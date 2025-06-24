Folks, there must be something shitty about substack lately. I have not subscribed to any or rather I must say bluntly that I do not subscribe to any substack site at all!

However, just today I received quite a few mail-letters. I went to check setting/subscriptions I found a few names there! I tried and clicked the unsubscribe button… But substack just kept these “pages” insisting… and coming back! I struggled around 20 minutes or so to click unsubscribe and page refreshing repeatedly and finally I got rid of those “subscriptions!” Obviously it’s a scam!

Did this happen to you, folks?