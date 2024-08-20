Marx Igan is really smart and sometimes he truly gets right to the heart of the problem with his unique instinct and intuition. Such a gift does not give him the ability to systematize his understanding and to fathom the problem as a whole. That explains sometimes he just flips flop and even contradicts himself. But he is a gifted man that the world need right now, so to speak.

In this conversation Marx successfully educated these two supposed to be smart alt-media who are willfully ignorant Americans that are still trapped in the bullshit Zionism vs Judaism.

Obviously they did not read the filthy evil books of so-called Hebrew Bibles themselves with their supposed critical thinking.

One does not need to be “Exegesis Expert” to do so! None does need to be “bible experts” to know and understand these facts. The evil anti-humanity chosenism is being scattered here and there throughout the whole “holly Hebrew Bibles.” Thus all one needs is to read the Genesis, the Ezra, and Daniel. Talmud is just an extra of elaboration and clarification of the Yahweh’s commands and edicts.

In other religions -one common religious command is to love, to help others, or at least NOT to harm your fellow human beings. But in Judaism, in its holly books their Yahweh commands the complete opposite!

The Jews are above all and everything MUST BE of the Jews, by the Jews, and for the Jews! Jews are commanded to commit any crime every crime against all the Goyim when it serves the Jews! Period! . That’s why and how you would see hatred, death, massacre throughout NOT the whole Hebrew Bibles but in real life wherever the Jews live and whenever they get the opportunity.

One does not need to look back further in the history, just starts with the so-called Bolshevist revolution with the Cheka (Two Hundred Years Together, Solzhenitsyn) or read it here. If you really want to know more without spending much of your research times, just begin with The Unz Review at Jews section https://www.unz.com/page/jews-nazis-and-israel-articles/

The essence of the “Ukro-Russo operation” is to empty out Ukraine for the second Israel. Marx is right on this.

The whole global operation around the world is to spread chaos, destruction, fear, division and hatre. They are fermenting everything for the so-called clash of civilizations to pit people hate and kill one another in order to add and cover the on-going global depopulation. While in the meantime taking every “measure” to re-enforce statism.

Simply because only statism a.k.a system of government authority can enable and protect Chosenism to implement and achieve their goals. Without system of government, Jewish power would have never existed at the first place! The story of Esther is a typical MO of how Jewish power works: Jewish Beaver and the Power of the State!

Given all such reality around the world, especially in the Jewish-A, one can see how stupid those dickhead Maga are! And how dumb all these white nationalists and Christian nationalist are.

These “Europeans” have been completely paralyzed by the chosen rats but very very energetically active in attacking non-white, non Europeans without realizing that they themselves are doing the bid of destroying their own societies from within and that is designed and set up by the Yahweh Chosenists!

The global depopulation has been running at full speed. This is irreversible now. War, Genocide…slow poisoning food, chemical “medicine” ... And every shot regardless of the different names of diseases is designed to weaken and kill people and destroy human fertility. Every state, especially in the Five Eyes, has been giving their thugs and goons all power to arrest, beat up, and even kill anyone on the spot with just a flimsy reason or no reason at all!

The Pandemic of Not Thinking

Alongside with the Pandemic of Make Believe reified by governments, corporations, and MSM, there is even the worst kind of pandemic that Dr Tom Cowan warned during the peak of Covid operation. That is “The Pandemic of Not Thinking.” This “worst pandemic” has been effecting most severely among the well-officially educated a.k.a indoctrinated intellectuals, NOT the masses!

Right now you would see and hear all the same shit ad nauseam again about “viruses, vaccine” pox, pox, and pox from every government’s institutions, MSM, and “independent MSM!” despite what really happened with the “covid-clotshot” that have been reported widely! Sheeple everywhere keep wearing muzzles and… waiting for the next PCR test and Clotshot!

People have been warned for decades that all the food/drink made and produced by big corporations and big-Agri are poisonous by design, except the food you grow without using big-Agri products… But people keep going to super-markets and listen to the so-called “medical doctors”

One would think the current Gaza genocide must have opened people eyes about the true nature of the Jews and their Chosenism… Anyway, do I really need to tell you about this?

Last but not least, the myth of nuclear weapon and its powerful deterrence keeps persisting despite the fact that the most power full nuke power on earth has been attacked right on its own soils! And the chosen rats with their “Samson Option” and “state of the art weaponry” provided free of charge by the Jewish-A have to drag the Jewish-A, the second most nuke power in the world, and all the useful idiots Five Eyes with them to fight against the tiny group of occupied defenseless Palestinians women, children, and babies, and against the third-world military level Axis of Resistance!

Folks, the Pandemic of Make Believe cannot exists without the willfully self-inflicted Pandemic of Not Thinking.

It’s me folks! The last word is yours as always.

PS

I am pondering to pen a piece on our modern self-destructive consumerism and our current self-destructive global model of political economy…The reason is I have read quite a bunch of bullshit about economics, financial horseshit disinformation recently.. not just on Cryptos and bitcoin!

All I can tell you now is the “Intellectuals” and the formal academia are the greatest sources of disinformation and horseshit of all!