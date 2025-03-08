When facing the Jews, their existential enemy, the Arab/Muslim hesitate and procrastinate. When killing each other… the Arab/Muslims do without a blink!
Did I make this up?
".The fact that Muslims have been more busy killing each other rather than Americans or Europeans has not changed the attitudes of the Europeans….. The Arabs may have been great warriors in the past but after they fell under western rule they seem to have lost their prowess in wars. In their wars against Israel they were so inept that they have never won a single battle, even when their forces far outnumbered the Israelis. In the years immediately after the formation of the state of Israel, the combined armies of Egypt, Jordan and Syria were defeated by smaller Israeli forces. The Arabs never seem to be able to plan or strategise and certainly their execution of battle plans are just plain bad.
. They are not a disciplined people and this lack of discipline shows everywhere. And they cannot keep anything secret. Someone would leak whatever plan they may have worked out. For money there are Arabs who are prepared to reveal the hiding places of their leaders." (Dr. Mahathir Mohamad opens the 9/11 Revisited Conference in Kuala Lumpur 19th November 2012)
