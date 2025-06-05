Thank you my friend for your long comment. I am glad that you are still optimistic. But I must disagree with your assessment of the reality of statism.

“The Amish community is an example of people that although not free in the truest sense is significantly more difficult for the state to control than most of the population precisely because they are gar less reliant on these technologies”

I love your optimism just like this Amish! But I am a realist! Amish way of life is being “funneled” to statist way of slave!

I lived in the USA for 2 years and did visit an Amish town. Things have become tough for them because the government thugs have been trying to break them in different ways both brazenly and subtlety since government control everything with violent authority.

“If Ansarallah has taught the world anything, it’s that the will to act is the most important thing and everything else will follow from that.”

Again I admire your optimism, but it defies reality I must say.

Ansar Allah! Yes I admire them! They are defiant to the devil. And I optimistically acknowledge that they do teach people one most important lesson: that is one must fight back, not just “act” in a general passive sense but with force and substance! What Ansar Allah has been doing is so obvious. That’s said, given their loss and being “lone wolf” with very limited resources, I fear for them. That’s why I still wish Ansar Allah to reconsider their position for their own Yemeni “long term sake!”

However, in the reality of our statist world of nation states, given Ansar Allah “lone wolf” situation with theocratic style of society, how long Ansar Allah could sustain such Jewish and Jewish-A determined assault remains to be seen! I must admit I am very pessimistic about this!

Last, please don’t forget that the Ansar Allah is a Government itself!

“If the state cannot stop something than whether or not they are willing to tolerate it becomes irrelevant. ” Please, enlighten me about what the State cannot stop.

I am amazed that the current situation in the Jewish-A and the whole world where government and its thugs can say and act brutally, cruelly, and absurdly to violate and assault people… and even force people to comply with every self-harmful thing with immunity has not taught people about the reality of the statist power!

Even in the virtual world like cryptos which, as I explained lengthily in my article, the State has no direct control, but through its violent authority Governments have attacked and controlled crypotos indirectly by controlling things that related to Cryptos. Governments have successfully made cryptos hard to acquire and to be used as MOE! In one word, Governments have made cryptos become “impracticable” as I had explained.

UPDATED (14h10 Thu 5th June 2025 Melbourne Time)

The fact that since its birth in 2009, Bitcoin (cryptos) by nature the perfect independent cash payment along side with independent but infinite Monero that are controlled by no one has struggled to be themselves as MOE should have given free people think a little bit deeper and more cautious about the State violent authority.

My conclusion has always been the State does not tolerate anything. Hence only a true revolution whose ultimate goal is the complete abolishment of government violent authority is the solution. All the rest especially the passive/pacifist ways are just wishful thinking which have no connection to the reality we have been experiencing daily.

Anyway, it’s me. The last word is yours of course.