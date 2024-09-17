Folks, I am no weapon experts. And I don’t like WMD. I just want the crime the Jews have been inflicting on Palestinians, especially the children be stopped and those genocidal perpetrators punished.

That’s the only reason I post this news from Larry Johnson, an ex- Jewish-A Govt thug. And I hope he is right despite the fact that I don’t trust his statist “angle” of analyzing or Scott Ritter’s or MacGregor’s for this matter… for more often than not they’ve been wrong about governments and their “leaders.” There is such thing as good government and high-moral leader!

Again, it’s strictly me. The last word is yours as always.

Houthis Step Up Pressure on Israel

16 September 2024 by Larry C. Johnson

My Monday conversations with Judge Napolitano and Nima are posted at the end of this piece. We need to focus on events in the Levant. Yesterday’s Houthi missile strike in Israel is something new and dramatic — a game changer. When I spoke with Judge Nap early in the day, I did not have any specifics on the distance and time travel of the missile. I do now, and the reports — if true — are astonishing. The Houthi missile traveled 1200 miles in eleven minutes. How fast is that? 6,666 miles per hour. That, boys and girls, is a hypersonic missile.

The speed of sound, at sea level, is 761 miles per hour. A hypersonic missile is something that travels at least five times the speed of sound. Do the math. The Houthi missile was traveling at least NINE times the speed of sound. That means it was a hypersonic missile.

Neither the United States nor Israel, to my knowledge, have an operational hypersonic missile. So the question is, where did the Houthis get this missile? The Houthis claim they built it. While I do not doubt their tenacity and resourcefulness, Yemen does not have the scientific and engineering infrastructure required to create and manufacture a hypersonic missile. Russia does and, according to reports published a year ago, so does Iran.

It’s not every day that you see billboards in Hebrew on the streets of Tehran. This one, posted across the Iranian capital this week, reads: “400 seconds to Tel Aviv” in Persian, Arabic and Hebrew. It is an announcement of the latest missile in Iran’s fast expanding arsenal of weapons – one that Iran’s military says can travel up to 15 times the speed of sound. The missile is called Fattah, apparently named after one of the 99 names of God in Islam meaning “victory giver.” It was unveiled this week as a historic achievement for the country’s military. The hypersonic projectile has the ability to “penetrate all air defense missile systems and detonate them,” Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps’ (IRCG) Aerospace Force Commander Brigadier General Amir Ali Hajizadeh said in comments published by the semi-official Tasnim news agency.

At this point, I can only speculate about the identity of the country that supplied Yemen with the hypersonic missile. A case can be made that Iran did it in retaliation for the murder of Ismail Haniyeh in Tehran on June 2. By using Yemen/the Houthis as a proxy, Iran avoids creating a situation that could provoke Israel into using its nuclear weapons and, at the same time, demonstrates Iran’s capability to launch a viable, deadly hypersonic.

While Israeli and US officials are downplaying the successful strike, the Israeli press did concede — laced with a tad of hysteria — that Israeli and US air defense systems failed to intercept and destroy the missile. That is what I mean by game changer. Prior to this missile strike, Israel basked under the illusion that it has an impenetrable Iron Dome, capable of fending off rockets and missiles fired by Hezbollah and Iran. No one in the West, at least publicly, anticipated that the Houthis would get their hands on a hypersonic and hit Tel Aviv.

I suspect that US and Israeli intelligence analysts are scrambling tonight to assess whether this was a one-off or just the beginning of a new phase in the Houthi campaign to support the Palestinians. I anticipate that Israel, perhaps in concert with the United States, will strike back at the Houthis. However, after 10 months of the failed Prosperity Guardian mission — cobbled together by the US ostensibly to put the Houthis in their place and reopen the Red Sea to all maritime traffic — it is highly unlikely that either country can deliver a crippling blow to the Houthis.

The Houthi drama is the least of Israel’s problems. Haaretz is reporting that Netanyahu is angling to oust current Defense Minister Gallant because the latter continues to oppose an Israeli invasion of southern Lebanon and escalating the war with Hezbollah. Netanyahu reportedly wants to replace Gallant with opposition politician (and former nemesis of Netanyahu) Gideon Sa’ar. Sa’ar claims to favor expanding the war in southern Lebanon and returning the 60,000 Israeli refugees, who have abandoned their homes in northern Israel.

We are living on a knife’s edge. Israel is committed to waging a war it cannot win while Ukraine teeters on the verge of a massive military collapse. These circumstances create the opportunity for bad decisions that could literally set the world on fire.