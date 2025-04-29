Share this postPhiQuyenChinh’s NewsletterWhat Does This Tell You?Copy linkFacebookEmailNotesMoreWhat Does This Tell You?TheTaoOfAnarchyApr 29, 20251Share this postPhiQuyenChinh’s NewsletterWhat Does This Tell You?Copy linkFacebookEmailNotesMore12ShareWhat does this footage tell youAbout the people?About the politician?About the thugs?About the whole system of government violent authority a.k.a Statism?1Share this postPhiQuyenChinh’s NewsletterWhat Does This Tell You?Copy linkFacebookEmailNotesMore12Share
The people are inherently good
The politicians inherently evil
The thugs inherently cowards
The statist system inherently predatory and parasitic.