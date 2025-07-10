Share this postPhiQuyenChinh’s NewsletterWhat Did I Tell You About The "12 Day-Shooting Exchange" Between The Jews and The Mullahs Of Iran?Copy linkFacebookEmailNotesMoreWhat Did I Tell You About The "12 Day-Shooting Exchange" Between The Jews and The Mullahs Of Iran?TheTaoOfAnarchyJul 10, 2025Share this postPhiQuyenChinh’s NewsletterWhat Did I Tell You About The "12 Day-Shooting Exchange" Between The Jews and The Mullahs Of Iran?Copy linkFacebookEmailNotesMoreShareShare this postPhiQuyenChinh’s NewsletterWhat Did I Tell You About The "12 Day-Shooting Exchange" Between The Jews and The Mullahs Of Iran?Copy linkFacebookEmailNotesMoreShare